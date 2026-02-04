CACN Africanised Christianity In West Africa, Says Synod General Secretary

By Ken Asinobi

…As Church Marks 110 Years of Survival Amid Trials

The Christ Army Church, Nigeria (CACN), has been described as a pioneer in Africanising Christianity in West Africa, as the church marked its 110th anniversary, despite decades of internal and external challenges.

This was disclosed by the Synod General Secretary of the church, Venerable Endurance Duke, during a radio interview on Viewpoint Silverbird 93.7fm, aired on January 31, 2026, in celebration of the church’s 110 years of existence.

Venerable Duke explained that before the emergence of the Christ Army Church in 1916, Christian worship in the region largely followed Western patterns, with little consideration for African culture and languages.

According to him, CACN changed that narrative by introducing African music, local languages and indigenous expressions into Christian worship, making the gospel more understandable and relatable to the people.

He said the church deliberately broke down biblical teachings into local languages to help worshippers connect more deeply with the Christian faith, noting that this approach helped Christianity gain wider acceptance across many communities in West Africa.

Tracing the history of the church, Duke stated that CACN was founded on January 30, 1916, adding that the 110th anniversary was marked a day earlier with celebrations held across Nigeria.

He described the milestone as significant, stressing that it is not easy for any organisation, especially a faith-based institution, to survive for over a century.

He further noted that the anniversary celebration also provided an opportunity for the church to return to the public space after many years of limited media presence, with the aim of reminding Nigerians of its contributions to spiritual growth and social development over the decades.

Earlier in the programme, the Prelate and President of the Synod of Christ Army Church, Nigeria, His Eminence, the Most Reverend Dapa Opubo Abbey, thanked God for the church’s long journey, describing the 110-year survival as a testament to divine grace.

The Prelate acknowledged that the journey had not been easy, explaining that the church, being made up of people from different backgrounds and families, had faced numerous challenges over the years.

However, he said the church had continued to move forward in faith, declaring that “the church of God is marching on.”

The radio interview also highlighted the role of the church’s founder, the late Prophet Garrick Braide, whom Duke described as a renowned spiritual leader born in 1882 in Obonoma community, in present-day Rivers State.

He noted that Braide was baptised at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Bakana, established in 1886, before going on to found what later became the Christ Army Church.

The programme further recognised the presence of the President of the Council of Knights of the church, Sir Joy Inimgba Koko, JP, as part of the leadership supporting the anniversary celebrations.

As CACN reflects on 110 years of faith, sacrifice and cultural relevance, church leaders expressed hope that the anniversary would serve as a renewal point, helping the church reconnect with the public and continue its mission of spreading the Christian faith in ways that respect and reflect African identity.