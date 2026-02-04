Christ Army Church Nigeria Marks 110 Years Of Faith, Growth, African Christian Identity

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Christ Army Church Nigeria has marked a significant milestone—110 years of existence—celebrating over a century of spiritual impact, peace-building, and the Africanization of Christianity in Nigeria and West Africa.

Speaking during an interview to commemorate the anniversary, His Eminence, the Most Reverend Dappa Abbey, Prelate and President of the Synod of the Christ Army Church Nigeria, described the journey of the church as one marked by challenges, faith, and steady progress.

“It has not been easy,” His Eminence noted. “The church is made up of human beings from different backgrounds, and where people gather, challenges must arise. But to the glory of God, the Church of God is moving forward.”

A Church Founded on Prophecy and Holiness

Providing historical insight, Venerable Endurance Duke, the Synod General Secretary and Secretary of the 110th Anniversary Celebration Committee, traced the origin of the church to January 30, 1916, emphasizing that the anniversary was celebrated across Nigeria.

According to him, the Christ Army Church was founded by Prophet Garrick Sokari Braide (of blessed memory), a revered spiritual leader born around 1882 in Obulubie, in present-day Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He later settled in Bakana, Degema Local Government Area, where the headquarters of the church remains today.

Braide, who was baptized at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Bakana, and confirmed by Bishop James Johnson of the Niger Delta Pastorate, was known for his deep commitment to holy living, fasting, prayer, and strict observance of the Sabbath.

“His belief system was centered on holiness,” Venerable Duke explained. “Even today, his family in Bakana still observes the tradition of refraining from buying or selling on Sundays, a legacy handed down through generations.”

Africanizing Christianity

Venerable Duke highlighted the church’s defining contribution—the Africanization of Christianity.

“Before the Christ Army Church, Christianity was practiced largely in Western forms,” he said. “The church brought African music, local languages, and cultural expressions into Christian worship, making the faith more accessible and meaningful to the people.”

He added that Prophet Braide’s ministry was marked by healing, prophecy, and the rejection of fetish practices, which were prevalent at the time, even among churchgoers.

One enduring spiritual symbol is the use of blessed water, known in the Kalabari language as boma minchi or boma limed, which is still freely given by the church and believed by adherents to carry spiritual significance.

Leadership Structure and Church Expansion

Addressing the church’s leadership structure, His Eminence Dappa Abbey explained that succession in the Christ Army Church has followed a clear hierarchical order since the passing of the founder.

He outlined the lineage of leadership beginning with Senior Bishop Moses Francis Opunye, followed by Archbishops F. W. Brown, Akpan Essien, Charles Ibrama, and then himself as the current Prelate.

Despite past leadership tensions, he stressed that peace has remained the guiding principle of the church.

Since assuming office, His Eminence said the church has experienced notable growth, including the expansion from diocesan to provincial structures nationwide and the establishment of a theological institution that trains ministers not only from the Christ Army Church but also from other denominations.

“We are also working towards completing a permanent site for the theological school,” he said, describing it as a major milestone in his administration.

Headquarters, Provinces, and National Presence

Venerable Duke confirmed that the headquarters of the Christ Army Church Nigeria is in Bakana, Rivers State, with branches across the country.

The church currently operates four provinces, including multiple provinces in Rivers and Akwa Ibom States, as well as the expansive Lagos Province, which covers much of the South-West, South-East, and South-South regions.

Prophecy and Peace-Building

On whether the gift of prophecy associated with the founder still exists within the church, His Eminence affirmed that it remains active and prominent, guided by the Holy Spirit and grounded in Scripture.

Beyond spirituality, he emphasized the church’s commitment to peace-building, citing biblical teachings such as Matthew 5:9 and Hebrews 12:14.

“Our role in society is to preach peace and love,” he said. “Without peace, there can be no development. Regardless of political interests, our message remains peace and holiness.”

Week-Long 110th Anniversary Celebration

The 110th anniversary celebration was marked with a week-long programme beginning on Tuesday and culminating on January 30, the church’s founding date.

Activities included fasting, prayer conferences, and simultaneous observances across dioceses and provinces nationwide.

“By God’s grace, we have joyfully celebrated our founding day,” His Eminence concluded. “We have told the world that the Christ Army Church Nigeria is 110 years old, standing strong to the glory of God.”