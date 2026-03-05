MANIFESTATION OF DESTINY

Life, when viewed from the outside can give no answer. No one can decipher the mysteries of life when viewed from the outside. We must have to look deeper.

By Guru Deseye Subai

Sage – Spiritual Teacher – Healer – Christian Mystic

THE MYSTERY OF CIRCUMSTANCE

Life, when viewed from the outside can give no answer. No one can decipher the mysteries of life when viewed from the outside. We must have to look deeper. Why some people favored with, and others are denied the opportunities, they deeply crave for? Why are some people born to enjoy many years of good health, and enviable achievements, while others are born crippled, maimed, hopeless and dejected? Why are some children born, into rich homes and circumstances of supreme happiness and harmony, while other children, find themselves, thrown into poverty-stricken homes, full of discord and misery?

All the people who found themselves, in all the aforementioned, good and bad circumstances in life, are working out their own destinies. I don’t know how you feel, whenever you start thinking about destiny. I don’t know whether you are one of those, who always aver, I AM DESTINED TO BE GREAT. I AM DESTINED TO MAKE IT IN LIFE etc. To me, the word destiny instantly reminds me of, the law of rebirth and the law of consequences.

Please permit me to outline the manifestations of Destiny in the lives of different types of human beings. The pleasant aspects of destiny can manifest in a person’s life in the form of relatively peaceful and happy marriage, freedom from life threatening sicknesses, relatively good health, riches, honor, good luck and positive magnetism etc.

The unpleasant aspects of destiny can manifest in a person’s life in the form of poor magnetism, inability to impress others, constant poor health, extreme poverty, avalanche of misfortunes, near success syndrome, constantly falling in love with people who are not compatible with you, having children with different men and none of them is willing to pay your bride price, dishonor, madness and prostitution etc.

DESTINY IN YOUR CHARACTER

You will come across good and bad times according to the nature of your destiny. Success or failure in business depends on destiny because it is destiny that gives direction to your intellect. The greater part of your destiny is in your character. Many people have experienced and might keep on experiencing series of break-ups, disappointments, hatred from people, despite all their human efforts to impress people etc because of the presence of destiny in their repulsive character.

Destiny determines the type of family you find yourself. There are different types of families. There are rich, moderate and poor families. There are stagnant

families, broken families, families with ancestral, witchcraft and marine spirit problems. According to what is embedded in your destiny, you may find love and happiness waiting for you in your family. Or perhaps you may find conflict and antagonism, uncaring father or mother or selfish and wicked relatives etc. The moment a soul is born into a particular family, it will inherit and participate in all the spiritual and physical problems in that family.

From the human point of view, destined to be rich and destined to be poor simply means, riches and poverty in the lives of people have been pre-determined by a higher power, that is beyond them. That is incorrect. God gave riches and power to some and poverty to others, in order to try them in different ways. Riches and poverty are trials which the human souls themselves, have voluntarily chosen in the spirit world before they were born. Almost every one of us would prefer the trial of riches and ignore the trials of poverty, but from the spiritual point of view both of them are equally dangerous.

Riches keeps us at a great distance from spiritual perfection because, it gives birth to all the passions that attach us to the glittering things of this world. That was why the master Jesus said that, it is easier for a camel to pass through the needle’s eye, than for a rich brother man to enter into the kingdom of God.

TRIALS AND FREE WILL

Many people desire to be rich, but they remain poor. People succeed or fail in life according to what is embedded in their destinies, and according to the kind of trials they came with into this world. On the other hand, some people are not successful in life because they have not chosen the right career path. When your career doesn’t align with your intelligence and aptitude, it can lead to career stagnation and lack of contentment. Anyone who attempts to cross a river without know how to swim stands a very good chance of drowning. We would almost always succeed if we embrace career paths that are in harmony with our faculties. Instead of blaming ourselves for choosing the wrong career, many people prefer to heap the blame on destiny.

Destiny is actively present in tragic events. Occasionally, certain people are mentally overpowered to commit heinous crimes. Now, was the murderer pre-destined to kill someone on earth? The answer is No. Was the murderer inwardly aware that, in his earthly existence, he would be a murderer? The answer is no. However, he knew that in choosing a life a struggle on earth, there is every likelihood he might take the life of a fellow human being, but he is not one hundred percent certain that, it will happen. Besides, deliberation must take place in the mind of a murderer before committing the crime and he who deliberates, is evidently free to choose whether or not to commit a crime. Destiny cannot be changed. No amount of prayer and fasting can shove aside painful circumstances emanating from deeply defective destiny. It is counterproductive to fight a defective destiny. Our sins are been washed away through the difficulties we are passing through. We should learn to accept our trials in good faith. Acceptance of your trial in good faith is a form of repentance for sins committed knowingly or unknowingly.