Independent Broadcast Association Demands Retraction From Wike Over Violent Statement

The Independent Broadcast Association of Nigeria (IBAN) has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to immediately retract a controversial remark he made about Seun Okinbaloye, a journalist with Channels Television.

In a statement released on Monday, IBAN expressed deep concern over Wike’s comment, describing it as inappropriate and unbecoming of a public office holder.

The association noted that such remarks could be perceived as a threat to press freedom and the safety of media practitioners in Nigeria.

Wike had, during a recent media chat in Abuja, reacted strongly to a comment made by Okinbaloye regarding the country’s political climate.

In the course of his response, the minister stated that he was so angered by the journalist’s remarks that he wished he could “shoot him through the television screen,” a statement that has since drawn widespread criticism.

IBAN said the minister’s comment undermines democratic values and could embolden hostility against journalists who are simply carrying out their professional duties.

The association stressed that the media plays a critical role in holding public officials accountable and should not be subjected to intimidation or verbal attacks.

“Public office holders must exercise restraint in their utterances, particularly when addressing members of the press,” the statement read.

“We urge the Honourable Minister to retract his statement and offer an unreserved apology to Mr. Okinbaloye and the broader media community.”

The association further called on government officials at all levels to respect the independence of the media and uphold the principles of free speech and responsible engagement.

As of the time of filing this report, Wike has not issued any formal response to IBAN’s demand. The development has sparked renewed conversations around press freedom and the relationship between government officials and the media in Nigeria.