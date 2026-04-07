NUJ Demands Apology, Govt Action Against FCT Minister

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed its profound shock and outrage at the reckless and violent statement made by Minister Nyesom Wike against Channels Television journalist, Seun Okinbaloye.

The Minister’s egregious threat, “If there’s anyway to break the screen, I would have shot him”, constitutes a direct and unacceptable attempt to intimidate and silence the press, thereby gravely undermining press freedom and the foundational principles of democracy in Nigeria.

The NUJ said it deliberately delayed issuing this statement, holding a sincere belief that Barrister Wike would, upon reflection, demonstrate immediate remorse and promptly withdraw his dangerous comment.

“However, the regrettable absence of any such retraction or apology strongly suggests that the statement was not a momentary lapse but rather a deliberate and intentional act designed to intimidate. This calculated silence deepens our concern and reinforces the perception that the threat was intentional.

“This incendiary comment from a high-ranking government official is not only deeply disturbing but also creates a climate of fear for journalists striving to uphold their professional duties.

“It sends a dangerous message that critical reporting will be met with hostility and threats of violence, which is entirely antithetical to the spirit of a free and open society.

“The NUJ unequivocally demands an immediate and unreserved apology from Barrister Nyesom Wike for his reprehensible remarks. Furthermore, we call upon the Federal Government to swiftly and unequivocally condemn this threat, demonstrating its commitment to protecting journalists and safeguarding the independence of the media.

“It is imperative that the government takes concrete steps to ensure that journalists can perform their essential role without fear of reprisal or harm.

“We urge all media organizations, civil society groups, and advocates for democracy to stand in solidarity against this blatant attack on press freedom. “The safety and security of journalists are paramount to a healthy democracy, and any attempt to stifle their voices must be met with a unified and resolute response.”