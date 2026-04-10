SENATOR MPIGI’S NIGHT OF TRIBUTE: SYMPATHISERS OVERFLOW OBI WALI CENTRE AS WIKE ANNOUNCES ₦500M LEGACY FOUNDATION

By Jerry Needam

…Tribute Night Draws Massive Crowd As Nation Honours A Distinguished Statesman, Loyal Ally, Tireless Servant Of The People

It was an extraordinary outpouring of grief, honour, and reverence on Thursday night in Port Harcourt as thousands gathered to celebrate the remarkable life of late Senator Barinada Mpigi, a towering political figure, grassroots mobilizer, and unwavering advocate for his people.

The iconic Obi Wali International Cultural Center was filled far beyond capacity, with every seat in the main hall and gallery fully occupied long before proceedings began. The overwhelming crowd spilled outside the venue, where hundreds stood through the night, unable to gain entry but determined to be part of the historic Night of Tribute.

The atmosphere was electric yet solemn—charged with emotion, respect, and a deep sense of loss for a man widely described as dependable, selfless, and fiercely committed to the development of the Rivers South East Senatorial District.

From his early days as Chairman of Tai Local Government Area to his tenure as Commissioner for Youth, Member of the House of Representatives, and later Senator of the Federal Republic, Mpigi distinguished himself as a courageous leader, a unifier, and a relentless voice for the marginalized.

In a defining moment of the evening, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, announced the establishment of a ₦500,000,000 legacy foundation in honour of the late senator—an enduring testament to his legacy and impact.

Wike, who spoke passionately at the tribute, described Senator Mpigi as a dependable friend, a loyal ally, and a committed man whose dedication to service and loyalty to relationships stood him apart.

“Senator Mpigi was a man you could always rely on—steadfast, sincere, and deeply committed to the cause of his people. His kind is rare,” Wike declared to resounding applause from the crowd.

The announcement of the foundation was received with widespread commendation, as many see it as a fitting tribute to a man whose life was devoted to service, empowerment, and community development.

The night brought together a powerful mix of political heavyweights, traditional rulers, clergy, youth leaders, and citizens from across Ogoni land and beyond—cutting across political, religious, and generational lines in a rare display of unity and collective mourning.

Speaker after speaker extolled Mpigi’s virtues—his humility, accessibility, political courage, and his enduring commitment to peace and progress.

Many described him as a stabilizing force and a bridge-builder in times of division.

As the echoes of tributes continue to resonate, attention now shifts to his final journey home.

The burial of the late senator will hold tomorrow, Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Koroma in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, where another massive turnout is anticipated as the Ogoni nation prepares to bid farewell to one of its finest sons.

In death, as in life, Senator Barinada Mpigi has united his people—leaving behind a legacy etched in service, loyalty, and an unbreakable bond with the grassroots he so passionately served.