Rivers Deputy Gov, Prof. Odu Describes  Late King Dandeson Douglas Jaja As Father Figure, Patriot

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dr. Dandeson Douglas Jaja, describing him as a father figure, a patriot, and a compassionate leader who served humanity with love and dedication.

Prof. Odu gave the tribute during the valedictory session organized by the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in honour of the late monarch, held at the Council Auditorium on Tuesday, 7th April 2026.

According to the Deputy Governor, the news of the King’s passing came as a great shock, noting that despite earlier rumours, many had remained hopeful and prayed fervently for his recovery, especially after visiting him at the Intensive Care Unit, where he responded during prayers.

Prof. Odu said, “We hoped it would translate into full recovery, but it pleased God to call him home, and we cannot question God.”

The Deputy Governor disclosed that the late King treated her as his own daughter, a bond that was widely acknowledged by those around him.

She emphasized that both the King and his family consistently showed her and her family great dignity and unwavering support, especially during difficult times, including the loss of her husband, mother, and elder sister.

Prof. Odu further highlighted the King’s selfless nature, recalling how he set aside official engagements to honour her family’s important occasions, stressing of a particular instance when the monarch adjusted his schedule to attend her daughter’s wedding ceremony, underscoring his deep sense of commitment and love.

Reflecting on one of her last moments with the late King at the hospital, the Deputy Governor said his wave gave her hope and peace, which she now cherishes as a lasting memory.

She also recalled that during his 21st coronation anniversary on January 3, 2025, the monarch conferred on her the prestigious traditional title, “Balolo of Opobo,” describing it as a rare honour that made her feel deeply valued.

Prof. Odu described the late King as a devout man, adding that he dedicated time during his birthdays to praise and worship God, a testament to his strong faith.

The Deputy Governor commended the Council for organizing a befitting tribute, noting that such gestures would keep the legacy of the late monarch alive in the hearts of many.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, described the late Amayanabo of Opobo as a pragmatic ruler, advocate of peace, statesman, and father who served his people, Rivers State, and the entire country meritoriously with remarkable achievements.

He noted that, as monarchs, they must strive to discharge their duties with love, kindness, and temperance, bearing in mind that God, who has called them to rule over the people, expects much more from them. On her part, the Head of Service, Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. Inyingi Brown, said the late monarch embodied wisdom, equity, and unwavering dedication to the preservation of the state’s rich cultural heritage, stressing that he was a symbol of unity and a stabilizing force whose leadership brought peace, progress, and pride to the Opobo Kingdom.