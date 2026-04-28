Wike’s PDP Faction Announces Cost Of Presidential Form, Picks Date For Primaries

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has released a schedule of activities and timetable for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the party, in a statement signed by its National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, said the sale of forms for candidates interested in contesting on the platform of the PDP will start on 27th April and run till May 4, 2026.

The PDP also fixed the cost of its Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at ₦51 million for the 2027 elections.

It announced that the presidential primary will be held from Sunday, 17th May to Monday, 18th May.

The statement added that the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for the House of Assembly is pegged at ₦3 million, that of the House of Representatives is fixed at ₦4 million, the Senate is pegged at ₦6 million, and the Governorship is pegged at ₦21 million.

It, however, added that female aspirants are to pay for only the Expression of Interest fees for each position. Bature stated that the directive is in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the 2026 Electoral Act and the revised timetable and schedule of activities released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 general election.