Power Play In Rivers State: Are The Ogoni People Being Sidelined In Nyesom Wike’s 2027 Governorship Calculations?

By Jerry Needam

Fresh political signals from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have intensified debate over power rotation, loyalty politics, and ethnic inclusion in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

At an interactive media chat on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Wike made a striking declaration:

“I can confirm to you that Dr. Dax George-Kelly picked the APC governorship ticket to contest the 2027 Rivers State Governorship election.”

Although he stopped short of a formal endorsement, the statement has been widely interpreted as a decisive political signal—especially in a state where Wike’s influence remains deeply entrenched.

The Rise of George-Kelly: Loyalist, Technocrat, Political Heir Apparent?

Dr. Dax George-Kelly’s emergence is not happening in a vacuum. A trained quantity surveyor and civil engineer, he has long been embedded in the political structure built by Wike.

George-Kelly served as Commissioner for Works under Wike during his tenure as governor of Rivers State—a critical portfolio that placed him at the center of the administration’s infrastructure drive.

He was subsequently retained in a similar role by the incumbent governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

However, during the political crisis that fractured the state’s leadership, George-Kelly reportedly resigned twice from his position—moves widely interpreted as acts of loyalty to Wike and his political bloc.

Within political circles, he is often described as a “political son” of Wike and a committed member of the emerging coalition aligned with the Minister.

His political credentials were further strengthened when he contested the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2022, finishing second behind Fubara.

He currently serves as Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), an appointment credited to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu—a role that has expanded his national profile.

APC Ticket and the Question of Consent

Though the coalition backing Wike is yet to officially confirm George-Kelly’s candidacy, multiple insider accounts suggest that he has already purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress.

A source familiar with the development stated:

“Among all the coalition members, George-Kelly is the only one that has purchased the APC forms and we know that he would not have done so without the consent of the Minister.”

The source further added:

“This is a sign that he has the blessings of the coalition leader, (Wike), and will eventually emerge as the candidate of the APC for the election.”

If accurate, this reinforces a widely held belief in Rivers politics: that major political moves of this scale rarely occur without Wike’s strategic approval.

Ethnic Calculations:

Riverine Advantage vs Upland Expectations

George-Kelly’s Ijaw (riverine) background is also politically significant.

His potential candidacy aligns with a growing sentiment that power should rotate to riverine areas following the tenure of Siminalayi Fubara, who is also of Ijaw extraction.

However, this raises a deeper question: does this emerging consensus prioritize only dominant blocs within the riverine divide, or does it genuinely reflect inclusive power sharing?

The continued mention of Kingsley Chinda, an Ikwerre figure, suggests that upland political structures are still very much in play—further complicating the ethnic balance.

The Ogoni Question: Once Again on the Margins?

For the Ogoni people, the developments are both familiar and troubling.

Despite decades of agitation for political inclusion—rooted in historical struggles for environmental justice and equity—the Ogoni appear absent from the current power permutations.

Their demands have often gone beyond politics, tied to broader issues dating back to the activism of Ken Saro-Wiwa and the tragic Execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni Nine.

In recent years, some Ogoni stakeholders have even linked cooperation on oil resumption to assurances of political representation, including the governorship.

Yet, as the 2027 race begins to take shape, no prominent Ogoni figure appears to be central to Wike’s emerging arrangement.

Signals, Strategy, and Silence

Wike’s dual messaging—publicly denying endorsement while confirming George-Kelly’s candidacy—reflects a familiar political strategy: maintain flexibility while quietly shaping outcomes.

But for excluded groups, silence can be as telling as action.

Analysts argue that the absence of Ogoni representation in early alignments may indicate:

A strategic deprioritization of their demands

A belief that their political leverage remains limited

Or a calculated gamble that their agitation will not significantly alter electoral outcomes

What Hope for the Ogoni?

The road to 2027 presents both challenges and opportunities for the Ogoni people.

Their options include:

Strategic Engagement:

Negotiating directly within Wike’s coalition to secure concessions or future commitments.

Political Realignment:

Exploring alliances outside the dominant blocs to increase bargaining power.

Independent Mobilization:

Fielding a strong Ogoni candidate to challenge entrenched structures.

Renewed Advocacy:

Reasserting their demands on both political and moral grounds, linking governance to justice and inclusion.

Conclusion:

The unfolding political choreography led by Nyesom Wike is shaping more than just a succession plan—it is redefining the contours of power, loyalty, and representation in Rivers State.

With Dr. George-Kelly’s rise—backed by experience, loyalty, and strategic positioning—the 2027 race is already taking form.

But for the Ogoni people, the central question remains unresolved:

Will this political transition finally open the door to inclusion—or once again leave them standing at the edge of power?

Jerry Needam is a Port Harcourt based Journalist