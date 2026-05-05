Rivers Assembly Complex To Be Completed Soon – Officials

By Hopejane Uzor

Construction of the new Rivers State House of Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt has reached an advanced stage, with the Rivers State Government signaling that the project is nearing completion.

Officials overseeing the development disclosed that finishing touches are currently underway, raising expectations that the facility will soon be ready for commissioning.

The complex, designed to serve as the legislative headquarters of the state, is expected to provide a modern and functional environment for lawmakers, enhancing legislative efficiency and governance.

Speaking on the progress, a government source noted that the pace of work reflects the administration’s commitment to delivering critical infrastructure within set timelines.

“We are in the final phase of the project. What remains are largely finishing details, and the structure will soon be ready for use,” the source said.

The new complex is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a main legislative chamber, committee rooms, administrative offices, and media centers.

Observers say the development represents a significant upgrade from previous facilities and is expected to improve working conditions for members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Analysts note that beyond its primary function, the project has provided employment opportunities for construction workers and local suppliers throughout its execution phase.

They also argue that a well-equipped legislative complex could strengthen institutional processes, promote transparency, and support effective lawmaking in the state.

Residents of Port Harcourt have expressed mixed reactions, with many welcoming the development as a symbol of progress, while others have called for greater focus on social services and economic relief.

Some civil society groups have urged the government to ensure that public funds are judiciously utilized and that the project delivers long-term value to citizens.

Authorities revealed that the complex is being developed with adequate security features and improved access roads to ease movement within the area.

Urban planners say the project could also enhance the physical outlook of its surrounding environment, contributing to ongoing urban renewal efforts in the state capital.

Although an official date has not been announced, indications are that the Rivers State Government is preparing for a formal commissioning ceremony once all outstanding works are completed. The completion of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex is expected to mark a significant milestone in the state’s infrastructure development drive, reinforcing efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and governance.