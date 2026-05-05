Prof. Odu Harps On Legacy Of ‘Impactful Living’

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, has called on residents of the state to live purposeful lives anchored on strong family values and community service.

Prof. Odu made the call during the funeral ceremony of late Elder Simon Ogono Albert–Onyiri held in Akabuka, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area on Thursday, April 30th, 2026.

She noted that although the occasion was solemn, it provided an opportunity to reflect on the impactful life of the deceased, adding that sermons and testimonies delivered at the event were not only in his honour but also offered valuable lessons to those in attendance.

Describing the late elder as a devoted family man, the Deputy Governor highlighted his lifelong commitment to fostering unity within his extended family, stressing that his legacy of love and togetherness would endure for generations.

The Deputy Governor also commended his dedication to the church, noting that he made significant sacrifices to support its growth and remained actively involved in both community and religious activities, earning him widespread respect.

Prof. Odu further emphasized that the late elder’s life was marked by discipline and a strong belief in education values shaped by mentors and family influences which contributed to his success and exemplary lifestyle.

According to her, Elder Ogono was known for his proactive leadership style, often taking front-line roles in events and ensuring their success rather than remaining in the background.

She urged attendees to emulate these virtues by loving their families, contributing meaningfully to their communities, and building enduring legacies.

While acknowledging the pain of loss, Prof. Odu described the moment as a farewell to a patriarch who lived a fulfilled life and raised admirable children and grandchildren.

In a sermon titled “The Gospel in Two Words,” Pastor Chigozi Eti, Special Assistant to the President, West-Central Africa Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, emphasized the message of victory and eternal hope.

He distilled the essence of the Christian gospel into two words “He Won” declaring that the victory of Jesus Christ over death remains the foundation of the Christian faith.

Drawing from the Book of Revelation (1:10), the cleric recounted the story of John the Apostle, described as the youngest of Jesus’ disciples who remained steadfast into old age.

He noted that despite years of service, John faced persecution and was exiled to the Island of Patmos for his commitment to the gospel. The cleric stressed that John’s experience underscores the enduring power of faith, even in adversity, and serves as a reminder of the hope believers have through Christ’s victory.