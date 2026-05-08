KAGOTE President, Chief Lesi Maol, Rallies Lifesaving Support For Indigent Pregnant Woman In Labour

By Jerry Needam

The President of KAGOTE and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Limited, Chief Lesi Maol, has once again earned widespread commendation following his swift intervention to save the life of an indigent pregnant woman carrying twins.

The intervention came after an emotional message circulated on a social media platform concerning a 20-year-old woman in active labour who had been referred from Bori General Hospital under critical conditions.

According to the message, the young woman was already seven centimetres dilated and suffering from underlying medical complications that made natural delivery unsafe, leaving an emergency Caesarean Section (C/S) as the only viable option to save both mother and babies.

The appeal further disclosed that the woman was “grossly indigent” and unable to afford even basic medical consumables such as hand gloves. The woman, whose name was withheld, was also reportedly required to provide blood and make an initial hospital deposit before surgery could proceed, in line with hospital procedures.

The distress message triggered concern among members of the platform and other well-meaning individuals.

Responding almost immediately, Chief Lesi Maol reportedly wrote:

“Please, somebody should reach me for her medical bills and support immediately.”

Chief Lesi Maol, who is currently in America, has also reportedly promised an initial sum of ₦2 million for the woman’s medical bills and support, while awaiting further updates on any additional assistance that may be required for her treatment and wellbeing.

His prompt response has since attracted praise from many people across Ogoniland and beyond, with several residents describing the gesture as another reflection of his longstanding commitment to humanitarian service and community development.

Community members noted that Chief Maol has consistently demonstrated compassion toward vulnerable persons through numerous charitable interventions, youth empowerment initiatives, educational support programmes, and assistance to struggling families across the region.

Many observers said his latest intervention not only offered hope to the distressed woman and her unborn twins but also reaffirmed the importance of timely humanitarian response during medical emergencies.

Residents and youth leaders across Ogoni have continued to commend the KAGOTE President for what they described as a rare display of empathy, responsibility, and leadership.

“This is the kind of leadership society needs — leadership that responds to human suffering without delay,” a community member said.

As reactions continue to pour in, many people have prayed for greater blessings and strength for Chief Lesi Maol, while urging other privileged individuals in society to emulate his example by supporting vulnerable citizens during difficult times.