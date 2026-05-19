I Look Forward For More Strikes – Tinubu 

President Bola Tinubu has announced the elimination of senior Islamic State commander, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, during a joint counterterrorism operation carried out by Nigerian and United States forces in the Lake Chad Basin.

Tinubu, in a statement issued on Saturday morning, described the overnight operation as a major breakthrough in the ongoing fight against terrorism, praising the collaboration between the Nigerian Armed Forces and the United States military.

The president disclosed that the coordinated strike targeted the terrorist leader’s compound and resulted in the death of Al-Manuki alongside several of his group.

Tinubu stated: “Overnight, Nigeria and the United States recorded a significant example of effective collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

“Our determined Nigerian Armed Forces, working closely with the Armed Forces of the United States, conducted a daring joint operation that dealt a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State.

“Early assessments confirm the elimination of the wanted IS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, along with several of his lieutenants, during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin.”

Tinubu expressed appreciation to the United States government for its support in advancing shared security goals, while specifically thanking U.S. President Donald Trump for his “leadership and unwavering support.”

Tinubu added: “Nigeria appreciates this partnership with the United States in advancing our shared security objectives. I extend my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and unwavering support in this effort.

“I commend the personnel involved on both sides for their professionalism and courage, and I look forward to more decisive strikes against all terrorist enclaves across the nation.”

Trump had earlier disclosed details of the operation in a statement posted on Truth Social, saying that the mission was conducted “at my direction” and involved “brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

Trump noted that Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki was “second in command of ISIS globally” and had been hiding in Africa while coordinating attacks and operations targeting both Africans and Americans.

“He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans,” Trump said, adding that the operation had significantly weakened ISIS’ global network. The Lake Chad Basin has long remained a hotspot for insurgent activities involving extremist groups linked to the Islamic State and Boko Haram, with regional and international forces intensifying operations to curb terrorism and restore stability across the area.