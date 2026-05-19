Nigerian – U. S. Forces Kill ISIS Top Commander Linked To Yobe Kidnapping Incident

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has confirmed the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as a senior ISIS commander and one of the world’s most active terrorists, during a joint counterterrorism operation carried out by Nigerian and United States forces.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Major General Samaila Uba, the military said al-Minuki was linked to the infamous mass kidnapping of over 100 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, including Leah Sharibu who is yet to be rescued.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the United States President, Donald Trump, announced that the US and Nigerian forces jointly carried out a military operation that killed the top ISIS commander identified as Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he described as the terrorist group’s second-in-command globally.

Trump had disclosed this in a post on his Truth Social platform late Friday, stating that the operation was conducted at his direction and involved what he called a “meticulously planned and very complex mission.”

According to the Defence Headquarters, the operation marked a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism across Nigeria, the Lake Chad Basin and the wider Sahel region.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with United States forces, has successfully conducted a meticulously planned and highly coordinated counterterrorism operation resulting in the elimination of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki,” the statement read.

The military described Minuki as a central operational figure within ISIS who played a strategic role in coordinating extremist activities beyond Nigeria’s borders.

It said he provided direction to ISIS affiliates on media propaganda, economic warfare and the development of weapons, explosives and drone technology.

“His death removes a critical node through which ISIS coordinated and directed operations across different regions of the world,” the statement added.

The Defence Headquarters further disclosed that intelligence reports suggested Minuki may recently have risen to one of the highest leadership positions within the global ISIS structure.

“Intelligence further indicates that, as recently as February 2026, Minuki may have been elevated to the position of Head of the General Directorate of States, placing him the second most senior leader within the ISIS global hierarchy,” the military stated.

The statement traced Minuki’s history within extremist networks, noting that before joining ISIS, he had been a prominent commander within Boko Haram.

According to the military, he later became deeply involved in ISIS operations across West Africa and the Sahel after pledging allegiance to the terror group in 2015.

The Defence Headquarters also linked him to the infamous 2018 kidnapping of more than 100 schoolgirls from Dapchi, Yobe State, an attack that drew international outrage and renewed global attention to insecurity in northeastern Nigeria.

“Prior to this, Minuki served in 2023 as the Nigeria-based al-Furqan GDP Office Emir, overseeing ISIS-linked operations across the Sahel and West Africa, including attacks against civilians, particularly ethnic and religious minority communities,” the statement noted.

The military further alleged that between 2015 and early 2016, Minuki facilitated the movement of fighters into Libya to strengthen ISIS operations in North Africa.

The Defence Headquarters said the success of the operation highlighted Nigeria’s determination to dismantle terrorist structures and prevent extremist groups from destabilising the region.

It also praised the growing security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, describing intelligence sharing and joint military coordination as critical in tackling transnational terrorism.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria reiterate that this successful operation demonstrates Nigeria’s unwavering resolve to confront terrorism and deny extremist groups the ability to threaten national, regional and international security,” the statement added. The military commended personnel involved in the operation for what it called gallantry and professionalism, while reaffirming its commitment to ongoing offensives aimed at destroying terrorist infrastructure and restoring peace across affected communities.