NDC Presidential Aspirants To Pay N60m For Forms

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) says aspirants seeking to contest for the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections will pay a total of ₦60 million for its Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

According to the timetable and schedule of fees released by the party on Tuesday and jointly signed by its National Chairman, Senator Moses Zwughele, and National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Enenweizu, presidential aspirants are to pay ₦20 million for the Expression of Interest Form and ₦40 million for the Nomination Form.

The party also released a comprehensive timetable covering the sale of forms, screening of aspirants, appeals, and primary elections for all elective positions.

The NDC said the sale of Expression of Interest Forms will commence on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, and close on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Screening and interviews of aspirants are scheduled to be held from Tuesday, May 19, to Thursday, May 21, 2026

The exercise will determine the eligibility of aspirants to proceed with the purchase of Nomination Forms.

“The party advises all aspirants to attend the screening exercise with all relevant credentials and supporting documents,” the statement said.

The sale of Nomination Forms will begin immediately after the screening process, running from Thursday, May 21, to Saturday, May 23, 2026, while completed forms must be submitted on or before Monday, May 25, 2026.

Appeals arising from the screening exercise will be heard on May 25 and 26, while primary elections for various elective offices are scheduled for May 27 and 28, 2026.

The Presidential Primary Election will take place on Friday, May 29, 2026, in Abuja.

Under the party’s approved fee structure, aspirants for State Houses of Assembly will pay ₦2.5 million in total, made up of ₦1 million for the Expression of Interest Form and ₦1.5 million for the Nomination Form.

House of Representatives aspirants are to pay ₦6 million, while Senate aspirants will pay ₦8 million.

Governorship aspirants are expected to pay ₦30 million, comprising ₦10 million for the Expression of Interest Form and ₦20 million for the Nomination Form.

According to the NDC, its approved fees remain among the lowest charged by major political parties in the country.

The party also announced concessions for special categories of aspirants. Female aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees, while persons living with disabilities will pay 25 per cent across all categories.

In addition, the NDC said all aspirants would be required to sign an undertaking in line with the party’s guidelines and code of conduct.

The party stated that aspirants seeking State House of Assembly tickets will be screened in their respective states, while screening for National Assembly and presidential aspirants will take place at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Governorship primaries, it added, will be conducted at the local government level.

To enhance credibility and internal democracy, the NDC said it would adopt the open secret ballot system for all its primary elections.

The party under the leadership of Senator Seriake Dickson has recently emerged as a platform attracting high-profile politicians.

This includes former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and ex-NNPP presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso,who recently defected to the party with mammoth supporters. The party also held its inaugural national convention on May 9, 2026, at the Los Angeles Event Centre, where it formally zoned its presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria.