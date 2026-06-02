Accord Party Adopts Jeremiah As Consensus Candidate For Bonny/Degema Reps Seat

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Accord Party has adopted Hon. Godwin Jeremiah as its consensus candidate for the Bonny/Degema Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

The decision was reached during an enlarged stakeholders’ forum of the party held in Degema, headquarters of the federal constituency, last Friday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Media Aide to the candidate, Comrade Brighten I. Chukwu, and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, Jeremiah’s emergence followed extensive consultations among party leaders, stakeholders and members across the Bonny/Degema Federal Constituency.

The statement noted that the consensus arrangement received the endorsement of the State Chairman of the party, Elder Ada Alibo, following engagements aimed at fostering unity and strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Party stakeholders described Jeremiah’s emergence as a product of internal harmony, collective agreement and deliberate consensus-building among members of the party.

They said the development underscored the party’s commitment to presenting candidates capable of providing effective and responsive representation at the National Assembly.

The stakeholders further noted that Jeremiah had continued to enjoy widespread acceptance within the party, with youth groups, women leaders and community stakeholders expressing confidence in his leadership capacity and grassroots appeal.

They maintained that his adoption had further strengthened the party’s position in the constituency and enhanced its preparations for the forthcoming general elections.

The Accord Party leadership, therefore, called on members and supporters across the constituency to remain united, focused and committed to the collective goal of securing electoral victory in 2027.

Speaking shortly after his adoption, Jeremiah expressed appreciation to the party leadership, stakeholders and supporters for the confidence reposed in him through the consensus arrangement.

He pledged to provide quality representation and attract meaningful democratic dividends to Bonny/Degema Federal Constituency if elected, while urging party faithful not to relent in mobilising support and strengthening the party’s grassroots structure ahead of the polls.