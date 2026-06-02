PRP Rivers State Announces Governorship Candidate

In a significant move poised to reshape the political landscape of Rivers State, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has officially unveiled its governorship candidate. During a momentous ceremony held at the party’s National Secretariat on April 20th, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the National Chairman of PRP, formally handed over the Governorship Nomination form to Comrade Nature Dumale Kieghe, the incumbent PRP Rivers State Chairman.

Comrade Kieghe, who previously demonstrated his political ambition by purchasing the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, is now positioned to lead the PRP into a competitive electoral battle. His candidacy is seen as a rallying point for party faithful and a beacon of hope for constituents yearning for change in governance.

This strategic appointment has been affirmed by Hon. Elshamma Mmeri Eziwhuo, the PRP Rivers State Publicity Secretary, who echoed the party’s commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and innovative governance in the state. As the political arena heats up, the PRP aims to mobilize its grassroots support and engage stakeholders in a transformative campaign that promises to address the pressing issues facing Rivers State. The unveiling of Comrade Kieghe as the party’s candidate marks a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the gubernatorial elections, setting the stage for a robust contest that will challenge the status quo.