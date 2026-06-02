Tiktok Creator, Mama G Criticizes Pst Adeboye Over Protests Remarks 

By Blessing Nsane

A Popular TikTok creator, Mama G has criticized the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, over comments she attributed to him regarding protests by church members.

In a video posted online on Sunday, May 31, 2026, Mama G accused the cleric of allegedly asking Redeemed Church members not to protest because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is a pastor in the church. She linked the comment to a recent incident in Oyo State.

“You see what you have turned Nigeria into, Adeboye. The thing you and your fellow pastors and general overseers turned Nigeria into, is it sweeting you?” Mama G was quoted as saying.

She added, “As you said it shall never be well with Nigerian children, you saw what happened in Oyo State. The Redeemed members said they wanted to protest, you said they should not come out to protest because Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s wife is a pastor in Redeemed church.”

The content creator also faulted Adeboye’s focus in ministry, saying, “Adeboye you don’t have conscience, all you preach every day is tithe.”

The video has since gone viral and generated mixed reactions on social media. While some users supported Mama G’s criticism and called for more accountability from religious leaders, others defended Pastor Adeboye and urged respect for his office.

Political and religious analysts note that the exchange highlights growing tension between civic activism and religious leadership in Nigeria, especially as public discourse around governance and protests intensifies ahead of 2027.

RCCG authorities and Pastor Adeboye had not issued an official response as of press time.