O. K. Chinda Dumps PDP For APC, Resigns As Reps Minority Leader

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Rivers State, Kingsley Chinda, has officially resigned from his position following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Chinda, a prominent political ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, recently emerged as the APC governorship candidate for Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His resignation letter, dated April 23, 2026, was read on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 during plenary by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, marking the end of his tenure as leader of the opposition caucus in the Green Chamber.

In the letter addressed to the Speaker, Chinda expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Minority Leader, describing the role as a profound honour and privilege.

“I formally tender my resignation from the position of Minority Leader of the House of Representatives with effect from the 23rd day of April 2026.

“It has been a profound honour and privilege to serve in this capacity, representing the collective interest of the minority caucus and contributing to the legislative work of the House.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to evolve under your leadership and alongside distinguished colleagues in advancing democratic governance and national development,” he stated.

Chinda also reaffirmed his commitment to legislative duties, assuring members that he would continue to contribute to the work of the National Assembly despite relinquishing his leadership position.

“I remain fully committed to my duties as a member of the House. I will continue to support the work of the legislature in every way possible,” the letter added.

Despite the significance of the development, Chinda was absent from Tuesday’s plenary session when lawmakers were formally informed of his resignation.

His defection to the APC comes shortly after securing the party’s governorship ticket for Rivers State. He emerged as the candidate following the withdrawal of other aspirants, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Tonye Cole and George Kelly.

Although he was the sole aspirant at the time of the primary, APC members reportedly turned out in large numbers to affirm his candidacy.

The House also recorded other defections during the plenary. Anthony Adebayo Adepoju, representing Ibarapa North Federal Constituency of Oyo State, defected from the PDP to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). Similarly, Adedeji Stanley Olajide, representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, and Makanjuola Sunday Ojo, representing Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency, also left the PDP for the APM.