Prof Onyirimba Loses Mother-in-law

The death has been announced of Ma Roseline Akarolo, the mother-in-law of Prof Lloyd Onyirimba, the National President of Imo Diaspora For Imo Development (IDFID).

Ma Akarolo was the wife of the late Elder Magnus Akarolo of Elekahia, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and the beloved mother-in-law of Prof Lloyd Onyirimba recently elected the National President of Imo Diaspora For Imo Development (IDFID).

According to the burial arrangements released by the family, a Service of Songs will be held on Thursday, 4th June, 2026 at 5:00 p.m at Assemblies of God Church, Silver Valley, 21 Trans- Amadi Industrial Layout. Nkpogu, Port Harcourt.

Her funeral service will take place on Saturday, 6th June 2026 by 10:00 a.m at Government Primary School, Elekahia followed by interment at 12:00 noon. Thereafter, reception of guests will hold sway at the same venue from 1:30 p.m. Friends, associates and well-wishers of Prof Onyirimba are encouraged to stand in solidarity with him as they grant his mother-in-law the last respect.