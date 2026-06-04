2027: Top Governorship Candidates In Rivers

By Ken Asinobi

The 2027 Rivers State governorship election is shaping up as one of the most competitive and diverse in the state’s history, with five seasoned politicians—each bringing unique political backgrounds, managerial acumen, and decades of public service—emerging as the top contenders. Gabriel Pidomson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kingsley Chinda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dumo Lulu-Briggs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sam Ejekwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Nature Dumale Kieghe of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) represent a cross-section of Rivers State’s political landscape, from administrative veterans to youth advocates.

Gabriel Pidomson (56) — ADC’s Administrative Veteran

Background: Former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), former Assembly member, entrepreneur, and accomplished administrator.

Party: African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Key Strengths:

Managerial Acumen: Pidomson’s tenure as SSG gave him intimate knowledge of state bureaucracy and governance structures.

Legislative Experience: As a former Assembly member, he understands lawmaking and policy formulation.

Entrepreneurial Drive: His business background brings private-sector efficiency to public service.

Cosmopolitan Appeal: Known for transcending ethnic lines, appealing to diverse Rivers communities.

Political Journey: Pidomson emerged as the ADC governorship candidate following the party’s direct primaries held across 319 wards in the state’s 23 local government areas. His administrative experience positions him as a candidate who can deliver efficient governance.

Kingsley Chinda (60) — APC’s Activist-Lawyer

Background: Former commissioner, legislator, lawyer, activist, and administrator.

Party: All Progressives Congress (APC).

Key Strengths:

Legal Expertise: As a practicing lawyer, Chinda brings constitutional knowledge and policy precision.

Executive Experience: Former commissioner role demonstrates his capacity for cabinet-level governance.

Activist Roots: His activist background shows commitment to grassroots mobilization and social justice.

Legislative Mastery: Legislatorial experience equips him for budgetary oversight and policy advocacy.

Political Positioning: Chinda emerged as the APC governorship candidate in the party’s primaries, positioning himself as the candidate who can deliver equity and justice for Rivers State..

Dumo Lulu-Briggs (63) — NDC’s Philanthropist-Industrialist

Background: Lawyer, industrialist, administrator, investor, philanthropist, and accomplished administrator.

Party: National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Key Strengths:

Industrial Powerhouse: As an industrialist and investor, he brings economic development expertise.

Legal Credentials: Lawyer by profession, offering policy and constitutional competence.

Philanthropic Legacy: His philanthropy demonstrates commitment to social welfare and community development.

Administrative Excellence: Proven track record in public and private sector administration.

Political Momentum: Lulu-Briggs was declared winner of the NDC primaries, marking his entry into the guber race with a platform focused on economic revitalization and equitable development.

Sam Ejekwu (60) — PDP’s Political Veteran

Background: Seasoned politician with extensive local and state government experience, former Rivers State Commissioner for Transport, and former Caretaker Chairman of Port Harcourt City LGA.

Party: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Key Strengths:

Local Government Experience: As Caretaker Chairman of Port Harcourt City LGA, Ejekwu understands grassroots governance and urban administration.

State Executive Role: Former Commissioner for Transport demonstrates executive capacity and infrastructure delivery experience..

Political Network: Widely described as a close political ally of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, giving him significant influence in national politics.

PDP Dominance: As the PDP’s flag bearer, he inherits the party’s traditional voter base and organizational strength in Rivers State.

Seasoned Politician: Decades of political navigation make him a calculated and strategic candidate.

Political Positioning: Ejekwu emerged as the PDP’s flag bearer in Rivers State for the 2027 governorship election, positioning himself as the candidate who can leverage both local government experience and federal connections to deliver for Rivers State..

Nature Dumale Kieghe (50s) — PRP’s Youth Advocate and Redemption Champion

Background: Former Chairman of PRP in Rivers State, from Khana LGA, NGO founder, and youth advocate.

Party: People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Key Strengths:

Youth Empowerment: Founder of Youth Rescue International, an NGO rehabilitating youths off the streets and providing second chances to at-risk young people.

Party Leadership: Former Chairman of PRP in Rivers State, demonstrating organizational capacity and party building experience.

Clear Mission: Kieghe’s commitment is to “redeem the state through better governance,” a message that resonates with frustrated voters.

Grassroots Connection: hails from Khana LGA, giving him roots in the oil-producing communities often marginalized in state politics.

Decisive Primary Victory: Elected as PRP governorship candidate in the May 2026 primary, winning by over 300 votes against his sole contender, demonstrating broad party support.

Political Positioning: The PRP has been critical of rising insecurity in Rivers State and has accused the federal government of weakening opposition parties. Kieghe’s emergence represents the party’s attempt to bring a fresh, reform-oriented voice to the governorship race, focusing on youth empowerment, good governance, and redemption for the state.

What Makes This Race Unique

Diverse Political Backgrounds.

Each candidate brings a different political pedigree:

*Pidomson: Administrative veteran (SSG, Assembly)

*Chinda: Legal-activist (commissioner, lawyer, legislator)

*Lulu-Briggs: Industrial-philanthropist (industrialist, investor)

*Ejekwu: Local-state veteran (LGA chairman, Transport Commissioner)

*Kieghe: Youth advocate and party organizer (NGO founder, former PRP Chairman)

Youth Voice in the Race

Kieghe’s presence introduces a youth empowerment angle that is largely absent among the other candidates. His NGO work with Youth Rescue International gives him credibility among Rivers’ unemployed youth demographic.

Geographic Diversity

The candidates represent different parts of Rivers State:

Kieghe from Khana LGA (oil-producing Niger Delta region)

Others with cosmopolitan appeal across the state

Experience Spectrum

At various ages, these candidates represent both experience-driven leadership (Pidomson, Chinda, Lulu-Briggs, Ejekwu) and reform-oriented energy (Kieghe).

The Battle Lines

What Voters Are Looking For:

Rivers State voters, grappling with challenges of infrastructure decay, unemployment, environmental degradation from oil extraction, rising insecurity, and inadequate social services, are seeking candidates who can:

*Deliver efficient governance through managerial expertise

*Address infrastructure needs through transportation and urban development experience

*Drive economic growth through business/industrial experience

*Empower youth and reduce unemployment through targeted programs

*Ensure equity and justice through legal and activist backgrounds

*Leverage federal connections for resource allocation and development

*Address insecurity through effective security policies

*All five candidates claim to address these priorities, making the race intensely competitive.

The Wike Factor vs. Youth Revolution

Sam Ejekwu’s close alliance with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike introduces a unique dynamic on one side, while Nature Dumale Kieghe’s youth-focused redemption agenda offers a counter-narrative on the other. This creates a fascinating contrast between:

Established political machinery (Ejekwu’s PDP-Wike connection)

Grassroots youth mobilization (Kieghe’s Youth Rescue International)

Meanwhile, the other three candidates—Pidomson, Chinda, and Lulu-Briggs—position themselves as competent administrators who can deliver results regardless of political affiliations.

PRP’s Stance and Kieghe’s Mission

The People’s Redemption Party has taken a bold stance for 2027:

*Critical of rising insecurity in Rivers State

*Accused the federal government of weakening opposition parties

*Committed to redemption through better governance under Kieghe’s leadership

Kieghe’s message of “redeeming the state” resonates with voters who feel disillusioned with decades of political promises that have not translated into tangible improvements in their lives.

Looking Ahead

As the 2027 election approaches, polls, campaigns, and grassroots mobilization will determine which of these five seasoned politicians can capture the governorship of Rivers State. What’s clear is that the state’s politics are evolving toward experience, competence, youth empowerment, and strategic political networking—qualities that Pidomson, Chinda, Lulu-Briggs, Ejekwu, and Kieghe all embody in different ways. The question remains: Will voters choose the experienced administrators, the politically connected, or the youth-focused reformer? And can Kieghe’s redemption message resonate beyond young people to the broader electorate?