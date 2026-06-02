Chief Lesi Maol Sponsors 50 Ogoni Youths For UK-Certified Oil, Gas Training

By Dormene Mbea

Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Ltd and President of KAGOTE, Chief Lesi Maol, has launched a major youth empowerment initiative by sponsoring 50 Ogoni youths for a specialized Wellhead Engineering and Maintenance Training programme to be delivered by Rick WellTech Limited UK.

The training programme is designed to prepare participants for emerging opportunities in the oil and gas industry as efforts continue toward the resumption of oil exploration activities in Ogoniland.

According to the organisers, the initiative seeks to equip qualified Ogoni graduates with the technical knowledge, practical skills, safety awareness and professional competencies required to excel in the highly competitive petroleum sector.

The comprehensive training package will cover key areas including pressure control equipment, operational documentation, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) compliance, project management, leadership development and field exposure opportunities.

Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive internationally recognized certifications, including the IWCF Level 1 Certificate, Rick WellTech Limited UK Compliance Certificate and HSE Certificate, enhancing their employability within the global oil and gas industry.

The programme is open to qualified candidates who possess Bachelor of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering or Petroleum Engineering. Interested applicants have been directed to submit their curriculum vitae through the designated channels between June 3 and June 15, 2026.

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Maol reiterated his commitment to youth development and the socio-economic advancement of Ogoniland, stressing that building local technical capacity remains essential to ensuring that Ogoni youths are adequately positioned to benefit from future opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

Industry observers have described the programme as a strategic investment in human capital development, noting that it will help bridge the skills gap and create a pool of industry-ready professionals capable of contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

Career opportunities available to successful trainees include roles as Wellhead Technicians, Field Service Technicians, HSE Officers, Production Support Personnel, Maintenance Technicians and Oilfield Trainee Engineers.

The training will be delivered by Rick WellTech Limited UK, a leading well engineering company with expertise in wellhead engineering solutions and maintenance services.