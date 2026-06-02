Abia Diocese Of Christ Army Church Nigeria Inaugurated In Grand  Style As Bishop Future Chinwendu Nwogu Consecrated, Enthroned Amid Splendour, Celebration

By Jerry Needam

The ancient city of Umukalu in Asa, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State stood still on Sunday, May 31, 2026, as the Christ Army Church Nigeria recorded another landmark achievement with the official inauguration of the Abia Diocese and the consecration and enthronement of Rt. Rev’d Future Chinwendu Nwogu as the pioneer Bishop of the newly created Diocese.

The historic event, which took place at St. Paul’s Christ Army Church, Umukalu, attracted a mammoth congregation of worshippers, church leaders, traditional rulers, government functionaries, dignitaries and well-wishers from different parts of the country.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement, joy, thanksgiving and deep spiritual reflection as members of the Church gathered to witness what many described as a defining moment in the history of Christ Army Church Nigeria in Abia State.

Presiding over the colourful and spiritually uplifting ceremony was the Prelate and President of Synod of Christ Army Church Nigeria, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, who delivered a powerful sermon titled “The New Commandment”, drawn from John 13:34.

In his message, the revered cleric emphasized the indispensable role of love in the growth and sustainability of the Church. He reminded the congregation that the foundation of the early Church was built upon genuine love for Christ and love for one another.

According to him, before the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, He gathered His disciples and gave them a simple but profound commandment —to love one another as He had loved them.

The Prelate urged members of the newly inaugurated Diocese to embrace unity, peace and sincere brotherly affection, stressing that no church can experience meaningful growth where love is absent.

“Love your new Bishop, and your new Bishop should also love you. There should be genuine love among all of you.

If you want this Diocese to grow and flourish, then you must love one another. The early Church loved Jesus Christ and they loved themselves. That same spirit must continue among you,” he charged.

The inauguration of the Diocese was greeted with jubilation as worshippers expressed gratitude to God for making the long-awaited dream a reality.

The consecration and enthronement of Bishop Future Chinwendu Nwogu marked the climax of the ceremony as he was formally invested with the spiritual authority and responsibilities of overseeing the affairs of the Diocese.

The new Bishop, visibly overwhelmed with gratitude, received prayers, blessings and goodwill messages from church leaders, members and guests who expressed confidence in his capacity to provide visionary and transformational leadership for the Diocese.

The new Bishop thanked God for the opportunity and calling to serve. He also appreciated the Prelate and members of the Church and pledged not to disappoint them.

Observers noted that the creation of the Abia Diocese represents a significant milestone in the expansion and missionary outreach of Christ Army Church Nigeria, reflecting the steady growth and increasing influence of the Church across various regions of the country.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent bishops and senior clergy within the Christ Army Church Nigeria hierarchy. Among them were the Archbishop of Rivers Province One and Bishop of Rivers Diocese, Most Rev’d T. G. T. Henry, Rt. Rev’d M. F. Mkparo, JP, ACACN; Bishop of Bori Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Nkobiriari Victor Martins; Bishop of Bonny Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Moses U. Moses; Bishop of Andoni Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Bright Akum Iroanya; Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Venerable Endurance I. Duke, ACACN; Synod Secretary, as well as Rev’d Canon Jerry L. Needam, JP, ACACN, Synod Media Communicator.

Several other ministers of God from different dioceses and provinces also graced the occasion, lending spiritual support and solidarity to the newly inaugurated Diocese.

The ceremony equally attracted notable personalities from the political and traditional institutions. Present at the event was the Mayor of Ukwa West Local Government Area, Honourable Pastor Dike Briggs Nwankwo, who joined other distinguished guests in celebrating the remarkable achievement.

The traditional institution was also well represented by respected royal fathers, including His Royal Majesty Eze Onyemauwa E. Nwagbara, Eze Udo I, Paramount Ruler of Umuelechi Isiobuzor Kingdom, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

Also in attendance was High Chief Chinenye Ihenkor, Ohamadike I and Eze-elect of Isi OZR Autonomous Community, alongside several traditional rulers and community leaders who came to identify with the Church during the historic occasion.

Throughout the event, the church auditorium and its surroundings were filled to capacity as worshippers and visitors thronged the venue in their numbers. The atmosphere reflected the significance of the occasion, with songs of praise, worship and thanksgiving echoing across the community.

Adding glamour and spiritual richness to the celebration was the outstanding performance by the Church Choir, whose renditions inspired the congregation and drew repeated applause from participants.

Their melodious ministrations created moments of deep worship and spiritual upliftment, further enhancing the beauty and solemnity of the occasion.

The celebration also featured a thanksgiving service, special prayers, fundraising activities and goodwill messages from church leaders, guests and stakeholders.

The fundraising session received encouraging support from members and well-wishers who pledged their commitment towards the growth and development of the Diocese.

Many participants described the event as one of the most successful and memorable church gatherings witnessed in the area in recent times.

They commended the leadership of Christ Army Church Nigeria for the smooth organization of the programme and expressed optimism that the inauguration of the Abia Diocese would usher in a new era of spiritual revival, evangelism, unity and development.

As the curtains fell on the historic ceremony, the mood remained one of gratitude and celebration.

Worshippers departed with renewed faith and hope, while many expressed confidence that under the leadership of Bishop Future Chinwendu Nwogu, the Abia Diocese would grow from strength to strength and become a shining light for the propagation of the Gospel and the advancement of God’s kingdom.

Indeed, the inauguration of the Abia Diocese and the enthronement of its pioneer Bishop will remain indelibly etched in the annals of Christ Army Church Nigeria as a remarkable milestone, a testament to God’s faithfulness and a glorious chapter in the continuing story of the Church’s growth and expansion.