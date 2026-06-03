GRASSROOTS POWER SPEAKS: WILLIAMS CLINCHES PDP SENATORIAL TICKET IN RESOUNDING VICTORY

…Calls for Unity, Promises Courageous and Result-Oriented Representation for Rivers South-East

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers South-East Senatorial District witnessed a defining moment of grassroots democracy as Reverend Tom Probel Williams emerged as the party’s flag bearer following an overwhelming show of support from party faithfuls across the district.

In an acceptance speech marked by gratitude, humility, and a strong sense of purpose, Williams described his emergence as a victory for the people and a testament to the strength of democratic participation within the party.

Addressing party leaders, stakeholders, delegates, and supporters shortly after receiving the mandate, the PDP senatorial candidate emphasized that his victory was driven by the collective will of party members across the district and not by political arrangements behind closed doors.

From the wards of Khana and Gokana through Tai and Eleme, down to the coastal communities of Andoni and Opobo/Nkoro, and across the commercial hub of Oyigbo, party faithfuls turned out in large numbers to endorse a common vision for the future of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District.

Williams expressed profound appreciation to party members, youth groups, women mobilizers, and grassroots supporters whose commitment and sacrifices contributed to the success of the exercise.

“This victory belongs to the people. The trust and confidence reposed in me today will never be taken for granted. I remain committed to serving with integrity, dedication, and accountability,” he stated.

In a significant call for reconciliation and unity, Williams extended a hand of fellowship to his fellow contestants, stressing that the primary election was over and that the greater task ahead was securing victory for the PDP in the forthcoming general election.

“Our internal contest is over. The lines have collapsed. We must now unite as one family and work together for the success of our great party. United, we are stronger, and together we can achieve an overwhelming victory,” he said.

The PDP candidate assured supporters that he would provide active, courageous, and effective representation in the Senate if elected, with a strong focus on human capital development, youth empowerment, skills acquisition, economic opportunities for women, and sustained advocacy for infrastructural development across the district.

He further pledged to maintain an open-door style of leadership that places constituents and grassroots party members at the center of decision-making and constituency projects.

Making what he described as a solemn covenant with the people, Williams repeatedly assured supporters of his determination to justify their confidence.

“I will deliver,” he declared, outlining his commitment to legislative excellence, people-oriented representation, and aggressive pursuit of developmental opportunities for Rivers South-East.

His emergence has generated excitement and renewed optimism among party faithfuls, with many describing the outcome as a clear reflection of the confidence reposed in his leadership capacity and vision for the district.

As celebrations continue across the seven local government areas that make up the senatorial district, the message from Williams and the PDP remains one of unity, hope, and readiness for the electoral battles ahead.

With the party now rallying behind its candidate, political observers believe the PDP has taken a significant step toward consolidating its position in Rivers South-East as preparations gather momentum for the general election.

“Together, we are unstoppable.” – Rev. Tom Probel Williams