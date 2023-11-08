Gov Fubara Tasks Military On Peaceful Conduct Of Off-Season Election, As Chief Of Defence Staff Visits

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says the forth coming off-season election in some selected states should be conducted transparently to become one of the best and the military has to do everything possible to be professional in order not to truncate it.

Sir Fubara gave the advice when he played host to the 18th Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria, General Christopher Gwarbin Musa, on a courtesy visit to Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Governor Fubara noted that President Bola Tinubu is also interested in a free and fair elections in order to allow the will of the electorate to prevail, which is why he has given matching orders to the military to ensure that there is no intimidation or molestation during the electioneering period.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has his theme, which is Renewed Hope Agenda and I strongly believe that free and fair elections are part of it. That is why he must have commissioned you to make sure that this off-season election is conducted in a manner that will reflect that the people voted for who they want.

“So, I want to thank you for taking the pains moving from one state to another to put the right things in place. I strongly believe that this off-season election is going to be transparent and one of the best ever conducted.”

Governor Fubara also applauded the Army, Navy and Airforce for the various roles played, complimenting the Nigerian Police, in helping to ensure security in Rivers State.

On the recent political crisis in the State, Governor Fubara assured that it is a family affair and whatever the issues are will be resolved amicably.

He further stated that the political tension raised in the state, will be doused and every contending issues amicably resolved for the state to move forward.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwarbin Musa assured the Rivers State Governor that the military will not renege on their statutory mandate maintaining peace and preserving the unity of Nigeria.

General Musa said modalities have been put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the November 11 off-season elections warning that any officer that compromises the process would be prosecuted.

The Chief of Defence Staff who acknowledged the strategic importance and contributions of Rivers State to Nigeria’s economic development, assured the protection of the nation’s assets and check the menace of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.