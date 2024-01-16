Didi Walson-Jack, Now Permanent Secretary, Education Ministry

President Bola Tinubu has named Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, OON, mni, as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education.

An esteemed alumna of the Federal Government Girls’ College in Benin City and the Federal Government College in Ilorin, Mrs. Walson-Jack stands out as the first individual educated at Nigeria’s Unity Schools to achieve this high-ranking position within the Ministry of Education.

Mrs. Walson-Jack holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987. She is married to Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack, a former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association and Nigeria’s leading Civic Educator. They have two children, both of whom are also lawyers.

First appointed as a Permanent Secretary in 2017 by then-President Buhari, Mrs. Walson-Jack has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment in various capacities, including her roles as Permanent Secretary in the Service Welfare Office of the Office of the Head Of Service of the Civil Service of the Federation, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, and the Federal Ministries of Power, Water Resources, and Sanitation.

In her new capacity, Mrs. Walson-Jack is expected to leverage her extensive experience and dedication to excellence in working with the country’s education ministers to elevate the standards and policies of Nigeria’s educational system and deliver on President Tinubu’s education agenda.

Her appointment is viewed as a crucial stride toward achieving gender balance in the realm of Nigerian politics and exemplifies President Tinubu’s commitment to fostering a governance structure that is both inclusive and competent.

Commenting on this historic appointment, Oraye St. Franklyn, a Canada-based leadership communications specialist, praised the Tinubu administration for its commitment to excellence and competence in governance.

“This appointment signifies a transformative shift in the Nigerian government, ushering in a new era of diversity, inclusion, and administrative brilliance in the nation’s education sector, underpinned by Mrs. Walson-Jack’s remarkable track record,” St. Franklyn noted.