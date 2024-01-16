Gov Fubara Appoints16 New Permanents Secretaries, Presents Them With New SUVs

Following their inauguration, the recently appointed permanent secretaries that were inaugurated on Tuesday were presented with new SUVs as their official vehicles, showcasing Sir Siminialayi Fubara’s dedication to efficient service delivery in the state civil service system.

The new permanent secretaries include: Hebron Wisdom, Dede Sampson Friday, Briggs Atemea Karibo, Nyempe Gregory, Ndah Emmanuel, Ngochindo James Epobari Ishmael Tomonialadieokuma, Wakama Boma A. George, Nweke Onyeche Kelvin, Okereuku Alwell Chinedum, Ndukue Patrick, Ichemati Maxwell Mbadiwe, Iwarilama-Brown Inyingi Sahina, Ogolo Maurice Eric, Keljeh Ruhuoma Chinedu and Jacob Fayeofori Francis