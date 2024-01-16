News

Gov Fubara Appoints16 New Permanents Secretaries, Presents Them With New SUVs  

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 hour ago
0 5 Less than a minute

Following their inauguration, the recently appointed permanent secretaries that were inaugurated on Tuesday were presented with new SUVs as their official vehicles, showcasing Sir Siminialayi Fubara’s dedication to efficient service delivery in the state civil service system.

The new permanent secretaries include: Hebron Wisdom, Dede Sampson Friday, Briggs Atemea Karibo, Nyempe Gregory, Ndah Emmanuel, Ngochindo James Epobari Ishmael Tomonialadieokuma, Wakama Boma A. George, Nweke Onyeche Kelvin, Okereuku Alwell Chinedum, Ndukue Patrick, Ichemati Maxwell Mbadiwe, Iwarilama-Brown Inyingi Sahina, Ogolo Maurice Eric, Keljeh Ruhuoma Chinedu and Jacob Fayeofori Francis

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 hour ago
0 5 Less than a minute
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Igwuruta Community Declares Support For Gov Fubara

1 hour ago

Heir Apparent Advises Stakeholders  In Omudioga To Embrace Peace

1 hour ago

Esara Royal Fellowship Holds Thanksgiving Service

2 hours ago

Designers Of  Abuja Metro Station, Unfair To Nigerians – Wike

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button