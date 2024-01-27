2024 Rivers Budget: Rivers NYCN Hails Judiciary. 

I want to deeply appreciate and commend the Nigerian judiciary for their uprightness in the face of provocative political impasse in the State of Rivers.

You will recall that the political crisis which has rocked our beloved State has been a major setback for our development.

Unfortunately, even after the intervention of Mr. President, some crisispreneurs have continued to fill the media space with disparaging statements for selfish reasons at the detriment of the Rivers populace.

Some have even gone as far as embarking on unnecessary legal battles to stagnate the overall development of our beloved State.

I hereby use this medium to call on the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara to toe the path of gentility and peace and represent the 2024 Rivers budget to the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehule’s led RSHA which is the constitutionally and legally recognized assembly as indicated by this judgment.

It is also pertinent to call on the Governor to stop listening to these selfish and misleading praise singers around him who do not mean well for him, his administration and Rivers people.

It is a judgment for the victory for democracy and the good people of Rivers State.

Signed;

Rtr. Comr. Bani Nwisabari Samuel,

Chairman,

National Youth Council of Nigeria,

Rivers State &,

Public Relations Officer,

Forum of State Chairmen.

January 24th, 2024.