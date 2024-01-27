News

2024 Rivers Budget: Rivers NYCN Hails Judiciary. 

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 43 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
ROTR. Comr. Nwisabari Bani Samuel

I want to deeply appreciate and commend the Nigerian judiciary for their uprightness in the face of provocative political impasse in the State of Rivers.

You will recall that the political crisis which has rocked our beloved State has been a major setback for our development.

Unfortunately, even after the intervention of Mr. President, some crisispreneurs have continued to fill the media space with disparaging statements for selfish reasons at the detriment of the Rivers populace.

Some have even gone as far as embarking on unnecessary legal battles to stagnate the overall development of our beloved State.

I hereby use this medium to call on the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara to toe the path of gentility and peace and represent the 2024 Rivers budget to the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehule’s led RSHA which is the constitutionally and legally recognized assembly as indicated by this judgment.

It is also pertinent to call on the Governor to stop listening to these selfish and misleading praise singers around him who do not mean well for him, his administration and Rivers people.

It is a judgment for the victory for democracy and the good people of Rivers State.

Signed;

Rtr. Comr.  Bani Nwisabari Samuel,

Chairman,

National Youth Council of Nigeria,

Rivers State &,

Public Relations Officer,

Forum of State Chairmen.

January 24th, 2024.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 43 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Rivers Remains Gateway To Nigeria’s Economy – Gov. Fubara

3 days ago

Ariolu Presents 2024 Appropriation Bill To Obio/Akpor Legislative Council

3 days ago

Renewed Hope Initiative Support Kicks-off In Rivers

4 days ago

South-South Governors Plan To Reposition BRACED Commission For Socio-Economic Development`

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button