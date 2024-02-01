I Feel Heavy In My Spirit, But God Made No Mistake To Make Me Governor – Fubara

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says the battles against his tenure as governor had been fierce but that God, who rules in the affairs of men, has saddled him with the responsibility of steering the affairs of the State as its governor.

Governor Fubara spoke at the special thanksgiving service organised to celebrate his successful governorship election and victory at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town in Opobo/ Nkoro Local Government Area on Sunday.

The governor said he has returned to thank God for the victory secured during the election and at the Supreme Court of Nigeria through which it is being proven that no battle is bigger than God who alone provides the requisite guidance.

“A lot of people who started this journey with us ought to have been here with us but unfortunately they are not here. God knows why. We can’t question the Almighty.

“But one thing we can’t take away is that God does not make any mistake. Whatever happens, and when it happens, it is for a purpose.

“I am happy to return this glory to God Almighty, to say thank you to God, and ask for extra energy to continue with the task of governance. But no battle can be bigger than God.”

Governor Fubara said the battles against his administration may not be entirely over but the distractions are being set aside because he is more focused on delivering good governance to the people of Rivers State.

“We came in; we were selected because they believed we have something that we will do for our State. We have not been given the opportunity to do those things that we ought to do for our State.

“We have had a lot of distractions but I strongly believe that while we navigate the path of peace, prayer is also needed for us to pass over this phase. Continue to put us in your prayers. There is nothing that God cannot do.”

Sir Fubara expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his role in the victory being celebrated, and to the leaders of the State and numerous supporters who were either provoked or persecuted for standing by the truth.

“I want to thank God first, then our dear President, he has been a great and wonderful father. He has supported and, I can say it without being economical with the truth, that we are standing here because of his support.

“I want to thank our leaders that are here and the ones that are not here for all your support. Before this journey started, while the journey was on and also now, that we have gotten victory to validate your mandate.

“I want to thank especially the good people of Rivers State who were firm in the face of provocation to stand by the truth.”

He enjoined everybody to embrace peace and promote it everywhere while also acknowledging the efforts of the security agencies for ensuring protection of lives and property in the State.

Sir Fubara whose 49th birthday coincided with the event, said reminiscing on God’s goodness on his life makes him happier.

“It is just a coincidence that today is actually my birthday, I didn’t plan it but the organisers of the programme have to fix in the birthday. I am also thanking God for this wonderful day. Maybe I will take the birthday celebration to make myself even happier.”

In his sermon, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta of the Anglican Communion, Rt Rev. Emmanuel Oko-Jaja said there are more enduring benefits of thanking God than for the initial feat accomplished.

Bishop Oko-Jaja who preached from Luke 17: 11-19, where Jesus healed ten lepers but only one returned to show gratitude, said thanksgiving establishes permanently the blessings, serves as evidence that God honours faith, and affirms that God does not disappoint.

The bishop, who noted that the victory celebrated by Governor Fubara is for the entire state, said no one man can hold the state to ransom because God is in charge.