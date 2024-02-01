Non-indigenous Group Urges Empowerment For Rivers Youths

With the mood of celebration still radiating in the state following the 49th birthday anniversary and Supreme Court victory of Rivers State governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the Non-Indigene Alliance Rivers State, has called for urgent empowerment of youths in the state to foster small and medium-scale enterprises.

Speaking shortly after their monthly general meeting in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Chairman of the group, Prince Mike seized the occasion to felicitate with Governor Fubara on his birthday anniversary and resounding Supreme Court victory.

Savoring the celebratory atmosphere, Chairman Mike urged the governor to use the occasion to build human capacity in the state.

“There can’t be a better moment for us to make this humble appeal than now when the moods of both indigenes and non-indigenes are high. Our governor should concentrate on human capacity building,” he stated with optimism.

Highlighting the diverse talents among the youth, particularly those engaged in trades like shoe cobbling and fashion, Prince Mike passionately urged the governor to provide support through soft loans.

“Our amiable governor should also factor the non-indigenes in his scheme of development. They have their businesses scattered across the state. They can be assisted through soft loans,” he added, emphasizing the inclusive nature of their request.

Attended by the dedicated members including Vice Chairman Harrison Mecheal, Secretary Hussain Auda Nda, Publicity Secretary Ibrahim Adamu, State Organizing Secretary, Hamzat Mumin Abiodun, and State Women Leader Doris Nwajei A., the meeting, resonated with camaraderie.

In a tone of encouragement, the group’s Chairman urged Governor Fubara to persevere and ignore distractions, calling on the Minister of FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, to support the governor in carrying out the mandate bestowed by the people of Rivers State.

The group radiated positivity, echoing their commitment to a shared vision of prosperity for all in the vibrant state.

As the meeting concluded, the Non-Indigene Alliance Rivers State said they are wholeheartedly committed to pitch their tent with the governor and work towards the success of his administration.