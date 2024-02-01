Wanted Sea Pirate Meets Waterloo

Rivers State Police Command says the command has neutralized a notorious sea pirate John Togo, rescued a day old child from traffickers and three young ladies from kidnappers.

Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu in a press briefing on Monday at Moscow road, Police Headquarters said Togo has been a threat to drivers and passengers using Okrika, Bonny and Port Harcourt water ways.

CP Disu disclosed that Togo is one of the Iceland cult leader in Rivers state

He revealed that Togo was wanted for armedrobbery, arms trafficking, sea pirate and kidnapping before his death.

The Rivers Police Boss said Togo was responsible for ambush and killing of four security personnel around Degema Local Government Area coastal community on November 4, 2023. The Rivers Police Boss disclosed that the notorious sea pirate targetted commercial boats killing drivers and passengers.

CP Disu explained that acting on credible intelligence, C41 intelligence and Borokiri Police Division trailed Togo to his hideout where he engaged the security operatives in shoot out in his hideout. CP Disu revealed that Togo was neutralized in process of the shoot -out.

He revealed that two suspects Daniel Desmond 28 year and Uzodima Eze 33 year old were apprehended by men of of C41 along Igwuruta Eneka road on January 22, 2024.

He said the Police Officers searched the keke (Tricycle) and Daniel was found carrying a sack bag with a day old baby and the placenta inside.

The Commissioner of Police stated that the baby was rushed to hospital where the baby was who was suffocating was revived.

The Police Command also rescued three Kidnapped victims abducted from their resident at Omuoluta Igwuruta Ali in Ikwerre Local Government Area early hours of Sunday 28, January, 2024. CP Disu gave their names as Blessing Egbuna, Sonia and Chinaza .

CP Disu said explained that concerned neighbours who observed when six gunmen who were masked were abducting the young ladies contacted the Police and the Police mobilized, intercepted the gunmen.

He said the officers engaged the kidnappers in a shootout and, they abandoned the kidnapped victims and fled.

The Commissioner of Police commended the officers for the achievements and urged the public to continue to give useful information to the Police that will lead to eradication of crime and criminality in the state.