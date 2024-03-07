Rivers Women Unite For Sim Holds Prayer, Thanksgiving Session

A coalition of women under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for SIM (RWUS) held her monthly One-Day Prayer and Thanksgiving session in Port Harcourt on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at the Women Affairs Centre.

The theme of this month’s meeting “_Let the Glory of God shine upon Rivers State and Governor Sim Fubara”_ brought together hundreds of women across the state who offered several prayers and praised God for His grace towards the state.

The Wife of the Governor of Rivers State, Her Excellency, Lady Valerie Fubara who attended the programme thanked the women for their prayers, which she noted has helped the state immensely. She urged them not to relent as prayers can change any situation for good.

She also stated that when praises are offered to God, He opens the doors of heaven and showers blessings upon the people.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State Her Excellency Prof. Mrs Ngozi Odu reminded the women that they are drawing upon the grace of God by the prayer and thanksgiving meeting. She assured them that His grace shall continue to be with them and the State at large.

Women who took various prayer points included Mrs. Nene Pepple, Dame Hon. Beatrice Awala, (JP), Deaconess Olivia Nwokekoro, Mrs Sarah Abibo.

Others were Mrs. Nkiru Williams Hart, Mrs. Josephine Ego Woryi (JP ) and Dr. Alom Anyanya

Earlier, the Convener of the Rivers Women Unite for SIM, Mrs Sotonye Toby Fulton, commended the women for their turn-out and assured that Rivers Women will continue to beseech God on behalf of the State for good leadership and further spur the government to providing dividends of democracy.

She said their sustained participation and positive impact will continue to be felt not only in their communities but also in the State and the country at large.

Pastor (Mrs.) Sophie Oarhe of Hilltop Centre gave the exhortation while Prof. Grace Akaloku did the Benediction

Some of the women who participated in the event while speaking to newsmen, expressed happiness for the opportunity to pray and thank God for the State, promising to be at the monthly event.