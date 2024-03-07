Gov Fubara Opens Up On Continual Prayer Sessions For His Administration

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says because he preaches peace with tenable sacrifices and commitment, Rivers people now feel liberated and wholeheartedly support his government.

That feeling of liberation, Governor Fubara explained, has propelled them to organise special thanksgiving services in celebration of his legal victory in the 23 Local Government Areas on a weekly basis without prompting from him.

The governor made this known at the special ceremony organised by the Okrika Council of Chiefs and the people of Okrika to honour the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom, which was held at the Okrika National School field on Saturday.

The governor said the basis of development is anchored on peace and that nobody can get the best out of himself or from the society without a measure of peace.

“If you love your State, you will not be any part of anything that will bring destruction to it. It doesnt matter who the person is. That is what people should understand.

“And for those of us who chose peace, it is not because we are weak but because we know and value this State. Whatever achievement that has been recorded by the previous administration, it is important that we sustain it. And that is the reason why we toe the path of peace.”

Governor Fubara said further: “Look at what is happening in the 23 local government areas in the State. I am not asking anybody to go round to do thanksgiving as some of you might be thinking.

“These are people who wake up in the morning and say, we have been liberated. We want to tell people that we exist.

“And everyday you’re seeing the numbers, this is not artificial, this is organic support and why are we getting it, it is because of peace that we stand for.”

The governor said public office holders should not talk carelessly. He stressed that he is not a noise maker but a prudent leader, and that his achievements that are well documented will be displayed publicly at the appropriate time.

Sir Fubara promised to commence reconstruction work on Isaka Community Landing Jetty, and activate the sandfilling project that was abandoned in the area.

He also pronounced the upgrade, from second class status to a first class status, the traditional stool upon which King Ateke Tom sits.

In his welcome address, former Federal Minister of Transport, Chief Abiye Sekibo said the Wakirike nation is celebrating one of its own, King Ateke Tom, who had contributed to the prevailing peace in the various communities and the Niger Delta.

Chief Sekibo, who extended the congratulations of the people to Governor Fubara over his electoral victory, commended him for his decision to ensure the reign of peace and assured that Wakirike Be Se will continue to support his administration into his second tenure.

The amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom was bestowed the honour of Be Se Poku by the apex body of traditional rulers and the people of Okrika.