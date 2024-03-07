MyBori MyCity Honours National Network Newspaper, Professor Zabbey, Dr. Probel, Ogoni Peoples Assembly, Others, March 10

National Network newspaper, a Port Harcourt sizzling sensation, and twice weekly publication has been chosen as one of the organizations and personalities to be honoured by MyBori MyCity, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

MyBori MyCity, an annual event dedicated to promoting the rich culture and investment potentials of Bori, the traditional headquarters of Ogoni people announced the development in a public statement by the organizers of the event.

The honour, according to the statement is the highlight of the 5th anniversary of the Group entitled De Birabi Edition, March 10, 2024.

The distinguished Honourees categorized into two – ‘Posthumous Award’ and ‘Outstanding Personality Award’ include Dr. G. B. Leton (Posthumous), Hon. Dr. Timothy Naakuu Paul Birabi (Posthumous), Dr. Bestman Probel, Lekeh Development Foundation, Ogoni Peoples Assembly and HYPREP Project Coordinator, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, among others.

Scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the esteemed Nortem Town Hall in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State, the primary objective of MyBori Mycity 2024 is to portray Bori in a positive light to potential investors while celebrating the achievements of notable personalities who have excelled in their respective fields.

The event will also feature an impressive lineup of comedic talents including K.O Baba, Danny Spry, Marvelous Daddy Saro, Mc Generation, Dr. Sugar, Mc Evans, Funky Presh, De Million, Mc Mouthpiece, Mc Intelijent, Son Of Man, Mc Tormene, Mc Sweet Mouth, Mr. Talker, and Unusual Vikzey, with Mc Raphino d Raphanta of Radio Rivers 99.1 serving as the host.

Prominent sons and daughters of Ogoni from all walks of life have indicated interest to attend the event.