Ogoni Stakeholders Commend NDDC For Flagging Off Installation Of Solar Streetlights In Bane Community

Ogoni stakeholders have showered appreciations on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for flagging off the installation of solar streetlights in Bane Community, late Ken Saro-Wiwa’s birth place.

The Rivers State Representative on the NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha who inaugurated the project recently on behalf of the Chairman of the Board, Barr. Chiedu Ebie, also disclosed plans by the board to construct the 5km Bane Community Road that leads to the memorial park of the late environmental rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa.

The solar streetlights numbering 229, when completed, our reporter observed, would not only light up Bane Community, but would add beauty to the memorial park of Ken, especially in the night.

Opening the floodgate of commendations when the NDDC delegation visited his palace, the Gbenemene of Ken-Khana Kingdom, HRM, King Barile Deebom thanked the NDDC profusely for bringing what he described as signature projects to his kingdom. He the thanked especially the Rivers State Representative on the NDDC Board, Tony Okocha for his uncommon love for Bane Community.

Emmanuel Deeyah -President KAGOTE, Dr. Thomas Bariere-KhanaCouncil Chairman, Celestine Akpobori-member ofHYPREP Board and Chief Harry Wiwa-Late Ken Saro-Wiwa’s elder brother, also showered encomium and appreciations on the Management Board of the NDDC led Barr. Ebie.

For an APC chieftain, Hon. Caroline Nagbor, it was the spirit of Tony Okocha’s grandfather, the Late revered Dr. Obi Wali who led Okocha to bring the projects to Bane Community to immortalize their son, Ken Saro-Wiwa.

According to her, the late Obi Wali had a good relationship with Ken Saro-Wiwa, stressing that the two of them built the foundations of Rivers State. While equally commending the 7th NDDC Management Board led by Chiedu Ebie, Hon. Nagbor railed at institutions set up to ameliorate Ogoni problems, particularly, HYPREP for doing little or nothing to immortalize the iconic Ogoni leader.

The Chairman of the 7th NDDC Board, Barr. Chiedu Ebie, speaking through his representative, Tony Okocha said the projects were carried out in order to immortalize the legacies of the late Ogoni Martyr, Ken Saro-wiwa, who died in pursuit of the rights of his people. He stressed that the tireless struggles of Ken contributed to the birth of the NDDC.

The Rivers State Representative in the NDDC Board said the projects were in line with the Hope Agenda of President Tinubu administration in ensuring that the welfare of the people is given adequate attention.

According to him, the contract specifications indicated that the 229 solar electrification poles would be mounted on the routes leading to Ken’s memorial tomb and strategic positions in Bane Community and that the project is expected to be completed within 18 weeks.

He thanked the President for the caliber of people he appointed into the 7th Governing Board of the NDDC, assuring that the Board will be responsive to the plight of the Niger Delta people.

His words: “Let me use this opportunity to thank Mr. President for the caliber of persons selected into the NDDC Board as members.

With the resolve I have seen among us, I am assuring that we will be responsive to the plight of the Niger Delta people, the reason for which the NDDC was established.”

This reporter might not know what’s happening in other Niger Delta States, but in Rivers State the Commission has been very proactive in ameliorating the problems in Rivers communities. Few weeks back, the interventionist agency distributed relief materials to flood impacted communities through their local governments.

The local government areas are: Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Andoni, Asari Toru, Tai, Gokana, Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni and Abua/Odual. Earlier before that, it went to some LGAs and distributed education materials to selected schools.

Just recently, the Commission dispatched its rapid response medical team to Soku Community to treat people infected with cholera and to prevent further spread of the epidemic, which community sources said, had taken the lives of 9 people.

And it had again embarked on a multi-million Naira solar electrification and road projects in Bane Community in honour of Late Ken Saro-Wiwa.