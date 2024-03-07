Igbowood Movie Project Advocates For Partnership

The management of Igbowood Movie Project, an Igbo language version of the Nollywood and Hollywood Movies has advocated for partnership with the state and federal governments to expand their business.

According to the current Queen of the project known as “The Face of Igbowood 2023/24”, Miss favour Ahiaoma John (aka Ego Favour), “there is need for our group to partner with other stakeholders not only to expand on our creativity industry but to create employment opportunities for the younger generation by engaging their talents.

Queen Favour explained that the aim of the Igbowood project is to encourage the sustenance of Igbo language speaking as well as maintenance of Igbo culture and tradition which she pointed out was going into extinction.

The Igbowood queen said, she is indeed proud to be an Igbo and would do everything within her capacity to protect and project the scheme before the expiration of her tenure. She disclosed further that as part of her prize, she is in-charge of sourcing and controlling of funds on every movie shot within the year of her reign.

She also used the opportunity to call on every young and talented youths to be part of the project which she said will equip and expose them faster to the outside world.

One of the legacies which she hoped to achieve before the end of her tenure includes making sure a lot of Igbo movies are produced and churn out into the market and as well let Nigerians and the world at large know about Igbowood.

Queen Favour also expressed her appreciation to the organizers, management and staff of Igbowood Movie Production for sorting, selecting and projecting her and promised not to betray the confidence reposed in her.