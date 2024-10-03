Niger Delta Women Set To Assert Selves

…As It Honours High Chief Ogbebor

A socio-political group under the aegis of Niger Delta Women Alliance (NDWA) say they are tired of playing the second fiddle in the society and have decided to come out of their shell.

In her opening address over the weekend during the inauguration of its executives and the launching of its Secretariat, the President/Founder of the group, Evangelist Mary Chijioke said though much has been said and done about the degradation of the region, there remains a vast gap between their potentials and the reality on ground, hence the emergence of the Alliance. She noted it is born out of the realization that women have a lot to offer as solutions, as mothers, leaders, entrepreneurs and advocates in the interest of all.

According to the group president, “we know that to change our communities or break out from our barrier, we must have to empower ourselves economically. And so this alliance will work tirelessly to ensure that women gain access to resources, training and platforms that will help us build businesses. We will strive to educate the next generation of women who will become leaders not just in the Niger Delta but in the whole Nigeria and beyond “.

Through their coming together, the women said they will equally champion environmental justice in the region by raising their voices to demand for cleaner, safer and more sustainable living conditions for themselves and their children having come to the realization that their natural resources have become both a blessing and a curse.

They also said the alliance will address the health challenges affecting the women as a result of the degradation. Mrs (Evg) Chijioke made it known that the alliance is indeed a vision for a future where women are not just spectators but architects of their own destiny, declaring that together they will break the chains of poverty, marginalization and of silence and barriers.

She disclosed that through the alliance, they will promote, protect and advance the interest of women among other interest groups in the nation.

The chairman of the occasion, Chief (Sir) Sunday Agbogun in his opening remarks assured that with the support of everybody, the lofty ideas of the women would be achieved in the overall interest of all and urged their husbands particularly to give them maximum cooperation to achieve set goals.

The Niger Delta Women Alliance group used the opportunity to honour High Chief Felix Ogbebor popularly known as Chief Edo 1 of Niger Delta with a Life patronship award to the admiration of the cheering crowd including his beautiful wife, Dr (Mrs.) Ijeoma Ogbebor.

In appreciation, High chief Ogbebor donated the sum of N100 million and four plots of land for the women’s project. He said women are the engine room of every organization and can pull surprises if encouraged. He added that truly the women deserve more than the few cups of rice palliatives from the politicians. He made it clear that the women have hidden potentials which when given the opportunity will excel even where their male counterparts failed.

There were other donations towards the lofty project including that from HRM King Ateke Michael Tom, Sekkuro of Niger Delta and Amanyanabo of Okochiri Ancient Kingdom. Highlights of the occasion were the seminar presentations by the two guest speakers, Hon. (Dr.) Charity Iwezor and Hon. Hilda Dokubo which dwelt on the theme: Mobilizing & Raising Women’s Voices For Nation Building”. They spoke on the cultural, political and societal barriers that tend to hinder the women from fully realizing their potentials; arguing that given their God given strength, the women will move mountains if encouraged, to the benefit of all. Another highlight was the inauguration of the executive members of the group to pilot it’s affairs.