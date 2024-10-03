INC Inaugurates Peace/Reconciliation On Abuloma Killings

Following the killings of youths on Saturday, September 14,2024 in Abuloma Kingdom during the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) election, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) has constituted a nine-man committee, headed by Chief Joshua Fumudoh, a former President of the INC, with Dr. Felix Tuodolo, pioneer President of the IYC ,as Secretary.

At the brief swearing in ceremony of the investigation Committee, Professor Benjamin Okaba lamented how the Ijaws in the Eastern Zone had come,so low that they could allow themselves to allow termination of their lives for petty gains, not minding the importance of unity among themselves in the spirit of Ijawness for a more progressive tomorrow.

Prof Okaba charged the high-powered committee to find out the immediate and remote causes of the killings, make recommendations for lasting peace among the various Ijaw clans in the Eastern Zone and also reestablish the strength of the Ijaw Nation in the Zone, with a charge that they should stop at nothing to achieve these terms of reference while ultimately commiserating with the people of the Abuloma Kingdom and the entire Okrika Ethnic Nationality.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the Committee, which has all the INC Zonal Vice Presidents as members, the chairman, Chief Joshua Fumudoh expressed grief and shock at the extent of the September 14 killings in Ijaw land, but gave the assurance that the members would give the assignment the seriousness it deserves. Present at the Committee inauguration were some notable Ijaw personalities like His Highness Anabs Sara Igbe, Chief Kwani Wokoma, High Chief Nath Ibiosiya Sukubo(Publicity Secretary of INC, Eastern Zone), Dr. Lovina(Chairman of Clan Chairmen) and Elder Athanacious Eneyo(1st Chairman of IYC, Eastern Zone).