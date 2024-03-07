Gov Fubara Assures Of Immortalizing Wigwe

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says the late Herbert Wigwe lived an impactful life, affecting society positively and his administration is determined to immortalize him as a worthy son of the State.

Sir Fubara made the promise at the Night of Tributes in Port Harcourt on Tuesday evening, an event that was organised by the Port Harcourt City One Love Family, to reflect, celebrate and eulogize the life of late Herbert Wigwe.

Governor Fubara described as double loss the death of Herbert Wigwe, first as an in-law, and second as a trail blazing son of the state who exhibited daring spirit known of Rivers people in pursuit of their dreams and became successful in his career with reckonable social impact.

“I have come to understand something about life, those that God has favoured, blessed and truly cherish, He does not like them to stay too long on earth because he doesn’t want them to get corrupted.

“But the wicked ones, the cruel, that you are praying to die, will stay and they will not die. So, you should understand that what has happened to our brother and his family, is truly painful to everyone. But at the long)

The governor said no matter the wealth acquired, in death, nothing is taken along and advised that people live life of value, and be at peace with people they encounter daily. “So, it is for us to appreciate the mystery of life.

Governor Fubara also enjoined members of the Port Harcourt One Love Family to uphold and continue with those social impact endeavours that late Herbert Wigwe devoted his time to.

Chairman of the Port Harcourt One Love Family, Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan said the death of Herbert Wigwe has caused an unbearable and lamentable pain.

He however, noted that in their grief, God provided strength and they were honouring a man who was a pillar and a potent force in this Port Harcourt City and selflssly committed his time and resources to promote the state and offered enduring help to so many persons.