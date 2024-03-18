PHED’s  Rascality: Rivers NUJ Laments, Places Embargo On Media Coverage

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has taken a decision to boycott all activities of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company over what it described as extortion and unwarranted disconnection of the NUJ Ernest IKOLI Press Centre at Moscow.

The Union also appealed to it’s counterparts in Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers State in solidarity follow suit in boycotting activities of the power distribution firm over it’s unprofessional conduct.

This followed illegal constant disconnection of the Press Centre led by one Mr Prince Bale who claimed to be the Commercial Manager of the company even when the Union was not indebted to the firm.

The Union took the decision at its congress on Tuesday 12th March,2024 held at the Press Centre and directed that henceforth no journalist in the state should cover activities of the PHED.

The Statement jointly signed by the Chairman Stanley Job Stanley and Secretary, Ike Wigodo respectively stated that the Union has written to the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) complained that the Union pay it’s electricity bill of #100,000.00 monthly but was surprised and shocked why Mr Bale and his boys would derive pleasure in disconnecting the the Press Centre without formal or written information.

The statement further explained that despite NUJ regular payments of it’s bills, the distribution company which hardly provide energy to it’s customers would come with over billing and forced customers to pay or be disconnected.

According to the Statement,” the Union has written several letters to the distribution company and several threat issued by Mr Bala to often disconnect the Press Centre even though we are on a clean bill but the company could not response to any of these letters “.

“This shows that the company lacks customer relations and believes it can do anything and go away with. ”

The Union further states that apart from the petition to NERC, the Union would drag the distribution company to court to challenge their decision and demand appropriate damages.