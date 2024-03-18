Police Exhume Remains Of Murdered Rivers DPO, SP Angbashim

The Rivers State Police Command says it has discovered and retrieved remains of murdered Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of Ahoada Police Division, SP Bako Angbashim from a shrine operated by late gang leader, Gift David aka 2Baba in a coordinated joint operation carried out by tactical squads from the Command and personnel from the Force Intelligence Bureau.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, Public Relations Officer for the Rivers State Police Command in a statement said the operation targeted the camp of the deceased cult leader, Gift Okpara, famously known as 2Baba, situated within the forested region of Odiemude Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

SP Koko explained that diligent search efforts led to the discovery of a burial site within the gang’s shrine, where the remains of the slain Police Officer, SP Bako Angbashim, were located and subsequently exhumed, notably, the exhumed remains include the skull of the deceased.

The Police image manager disclosed that the recovered remains have been taken to the mortuary, where they will undergo scientific examination and genetic testing.

The Police Public Relations officer further revealed that the tests aim to establish the identity of the remains through a meticulous comparison with samples obtained from the late officer’s relatives.

The command’s spokesperson also revealed that efforts are underway to locate and retrieve the remaining dismembered parts of SP Bako Angbashim’s body, suspected to have been buried at various undisclosed locations within the forest.

Recall that 2Baba, the leader of the gang responsible for the killing of SP Angbashim, met his death on February 17, 2024, during a planned assault executed by the Rivers State Police Command.

2Baba died in Ebrass, Ahoada West Local Government Area, but unfortunately, his gang members managed to escape with his body.

Following an intensive seven-day search, aided by credible intelligence, Tubaba’s body was ultimately recovered from a shallow grave in the Ebrass forest, Ahoada West Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Cp Olatunji Disu, on behalf of the Rivers State Police Command, commended the unwavering dedication and resolute commitment demonstrated by all the officers involved in this operation.

The Commissioner also extended his gratitude to the community members for their invaluable support throughout the investigation process.

The Police in the statement noted that the Command will continue to prioritize the safety and security of all citizens, and they remain determined to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.