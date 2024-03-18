Prof. Odu Swears In Social Workers

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof Ngozi Nma Odu, has extolled Social Workers in the State for the humanitarian services they render to the society.

Prof Odu gave this praise when members of Nigeria Association of Social Workers Rivers State Chapter (NASOW) paid her a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday 14th March 2024.

Prof Odu said people who have had the opportunity to serve in government know the importance of social workers, noting that social workers are given special attention because of their multi sectorial roles; they tackle many issues from the little ones, to the elderly, to those who have suicidal thoughts and those who are depressed.

The Deputy Governor expressed delight that what social workers do is enormous, they contribute so much to the society and maintain sanity, when they visit people they talk to them and groom them on what to do which is soothing and heals the mind.

“I appreciate the things you do, please build on it, for us it gladdens our heart, that we have a group of young men and women who are determined to render service to humanity, render service to society, to make it a better place, because when people who have suicidal tendencies are calm, people who are depressed see people they can talk to, single mothers who do not know how to handle their babies are guided by you, it is enormous, these are contributions that can be described as invaluable, you cannot put value to them, yet they are so much. So I want to thank you”. The Deputy Governor further stressed.

In her remarks the Chairman of Nigeria Association of Social Workers Rivers State Chapter Mayowa Peter Cookey, said the Nigeria Association of Social Workers is the umbrella body mandated by law to represent all social workers in Nigeria and the only one recognized in the country by the global body, the International Federation of Social Workers in Geneva, Switzerland.

She said her Association wishes to extend its support to the State Government for the good work done within a short time, which has impacted positively on the lives of the Rivers people and all residents in the State.