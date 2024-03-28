Police Kill Another Wanted Cult  Leader In Rivers

A Greenland cult leader and native of Owube Kingdom,Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, Izuma David Odiereke aka Solution who has been on the watchlist of the Police for over eight years has been killed in a gun duel with the Police.

Briefing newsmen, at Ahoada Police Area Command, where the corpse of the gang leader was paraded, CP Olatunji Disu, Commissioner of Police in Rivers State stated that the suspect has been attacking the Police.

CP Disu said “He has been on wanted list since 2016.He is a serial killer. His clan was deserted because of his criminal activities.

“His reign came to an end when the command took men to his camp at Api forest between Odiereke Ubie and Joinkarama 4 in Ahoada West LGA.

Attempts were made to capture him three days ago but he escaped. We continued to lay siege on him”.

The Rivers Police Chief listed over 10n names killed by the Greenland Cult Commander during his reign of terror in the LGA. The Rivers Police boss also mentioned a paramount ruler, Sampson as one of the very known figure, killed by the cult kingpin on February 2,2024 .

CP Disu hailed officers of the Ahoada Area Command and Division for their dedication and commitment, urging them to sustain their tempo.

He also thanked the natives for their cooperation in terms of intelligence and credible information to the Police in combating crime in the area.

Seji Erbenezer paramount ruler of Owube community where the cult leader hail from said the community is so excited as the dead cult kingpin has been terrorizing the community. Chief Erbenezer disclosed that the gang leader is a serial killer, kidnapper and notorious cultist.

Meanwhile the Governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara has promised to redeem the pledge of one hundred million naira bounty placed on the Iceland cult leader David Gift aka 2Baba who was killed on February 17,2024 by the Police and his corpse recovered on 23,February,2024.

CP Disu revealed that the Governor spoke to him and promised to redeem the pledge.

Recall that Governor Siminalayi Fubara had placed 100 million naira bounty on 2Baba a day after Superintendent of Police(SP) Bako Angbashin Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division was killed by 2Baba and his gang.