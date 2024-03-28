Police Foils Armed Robbery Operation In Rivers, Kill 3

Rivers State Police Command says it has foiled an armed robbery operation along the Ken-Saro Wiwa Polytechnic road in Khana Local Government Area of the State, while responding to a distress call.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday disclosed that the operation was a coordinated effort, officers from the Police Division and the Anti-Cultism Unit Bori, who were dispatched to the scene.

The robbers, according to the statement engaged the police in a shootout upon their arrival to the scene, but were subdued, due to the superior firepower of the police.

“Tragically, during the exchange, three of the suspects sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the Police Clinic in Bori. Regrettably, their injuries proved fatal, and they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

“The deceased was identified as Monday Sulole, a notorious armed robber and cultist, also known as “Oyoyo.” Sulole, aged 25 and hailing from Yeghe in Gokana Local Government Area, was responsible for numerous cult clashes and armed robberies in the Ogoni axis of Rivers State.

“As a result of the operation, the police recovered several items from the robbers, including one locally made revolver pistol with three live ammunition, one locally-made shotgun with three cartridges, a machete, and several charms.

We assure the community that the area has returned to normalcy, and we have implemented increased police patrols in and around the vicinity to ensure the safety of residents.

“The Rivers State Police Command acknowledges the concerns raised by the community regarding the harassment and robbery of students, particularly in the densely populated area.

“This successful operation is expected to bring much-needed relief to the community.

We urge residents to continue cooperating with the police, as your support is instrumental in our ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security.”