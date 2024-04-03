Clergy Assert Fruitless Thanksgiving Without Forgiveness, Repentance

The Bishop of St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Elelenwo, Rt Rev. Innocent Ordu has harped on the significance of forgiveness and repentance during moments of gratitude to God.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving Service and 58th birthday celebration of the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. O.K. Chinda on Sunday, March 24, 2024, Bishop Ordu stressed the futility of offering thanksgiving while holding onto grudges and maintaining an unrepentant heart.

Amidst the presence of esteemed guests and dignitaries from various spheres of life, including Hon. Chinda’s colleagues in politics, the Bishop who spoke on the theme “The Power and Blessings of Thanksgiving”, urged the congregation to approach their relationship with God with sincerity, emphasizing that genuine gratitude paves the way for divine blessings.

Speaking on the sidelines, the Archdeacon/Vicar of the church, Venerable Azubuike Ugoha highlighed the significance of the event and described it as a tripartite thanksgiving, celebrating Hon. Chinda’s achievements at the age of 58, his investiture as the Grand Patron of Obio Akpor Battalion Council of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria, as well as his electoral and court victories.

Ven. Ugoha took the opportunity to encourage individuals to serve with selflessness and dedication in all their endeavors, pointing to Hon. Chinda’s legislative record as an exemplary demonstration of commitment towards addressing the hardships faced by the people.

He also emphasized the importance of unity, noting that the presence of Muslim politicians and dignitaries worshiping alongside their Christian counterparts exemplified the harmonious spirit of the community.

Expressing gratitude to the politicians and dignitaries in attendance, the clergy specifically acknowledged the former Governor of Rivers State and FCT Minister, Chief Barrister Nyesom Wike, as well as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas, for their high praise of Hon. Chinda’s accomplishments.

The thanksgiving service culminated in the ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake and the offering of prayers to Hon. Chinda by Rt Rev. Innocent Ordu, symbolizing a collective expression of appreciation and well wishes for the honoree.

Through this event, the message resounded that true thanksgiving goes hand in hand with forgiveness and repentance, serving as a reminder for all to embrace these virtues in their lives.