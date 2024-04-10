Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, says the Governor Siminalayi Fubara, led Administration is determined to put smiles on the faces of the Rivers People.

Prof. Odu stated this during the burial ceremony of Late Elder Peter Obara at Ogbogu Town in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area, on Thursday 4th April 2024.

The Deputy Governor disclosed that they have handed over everything to the Almighty God and believe that God will direct their steps and guide their thoughts to make positive impact, on the lives of the Rivers People and all residents in the State.

She expressed gratitude to the people for voting massively for Governor Siminalayi Fubara and herself, at the last Gubernatorial Election, noting that in one way or the other they made it possible for her to be what she is today and thanked them for their support.

“I want to say that without your votes, without your contributions, without your prayers, I will not be here. The Governor will not be here, so I want to thank you from the depth of my heart, a good thing deserves a good response and I want to say that by God’s Grace we will not let you down”. The Deputy Governor stressed.

Prof. Odu while extolling, the sterling qualities of the Late Elder Peter Obara, noted that he was a straight forward person who tells things the way they are and expressed the hope that those gathered to bid him farewell would take some of his attributes to better their lot.

The Deputy Governor who said peace remains a panacea for development urged them to continue to cultivate peace in their homes and communities.