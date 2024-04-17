RSG To Strenghten Secondary Healthcare Delivery

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Nma Odu, says within the next few months the State Government would commence the rehabilitation and re conditioning of five Zonal Hospitals to strengthen Secondary Healthcare Delivery in the State.

Prof. Odu, disclosed this while speaking at the Nigerian Medical Association 2024 South-South Zonal Executive Council Meeting at the NMA House in Port Harcourt on Saturday, 13th April 2024.

Prof Odu, said the Zonal Hospitals would reduce the stress faced by the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, and the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital which are the two Tertiary Hospitals in Port Harcourt.

According to the Deputy Governor, the Nigerian Medical Association has made healthcare delivery to advance even in the face of many difficulties and commended them for putting the meeting together, while stressing that they must think of what to do to better the health system in the country and forget about those checking out of the country, for the so called greener pastures.

Prof. Odu said some of our doctors who travel abroad end up being trained as nurses but you will not be told, adding that checking out to the US and the UK should not be a priority.

She said the Governor Fubara led Administration is focused and doing much to change the story of the checking out syndrome (Jakpa syndrome), noting that by the time we continue to meet the needs of health workers, doctors in particular, people will think twice before they leave and jump to a country where they are not too sure.

On her part the State Commissioner for Health Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary of her Ministry, Dr. Ndidi Utchay, said the State Government has made remarkable strides in the health sector which includes the employment of one thousand Healthcare workers for the Secondary and Tertiary Health Institutions, the improvement of security architecture across the State as well as the establishment of the State Health Insurance Programme which represents a land mark achievement for Universal Health Coverage.

The Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association Rivers State Branch, Dr. Ebbi Robinson, said NMA Rivers State hosted the South South Zonal Executive Council Meeting. Comprising the 6 States of the South- South Geo-Political Zone which was an opportunity to showcase what Gov. Fubara has done for doctors in the State, as well as collaborating with the leadership of NMA in the Zone to improve the health sector.

Prof. John Ikimalo was the Chairman of the Occasion while Prof. Kingsley E. Douglas was the Guest Lecturer. Who spoke on the theme “Worsening Economic Indices: Implication on Healthcare Delivery in the Region”.