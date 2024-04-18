Group Lambasts Special Duties Commissioner, Emeka Woke, Demands Apology

The Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition (RSEYLC) has condemns the recent appalling demonstration of disloyalty and insolence exhibited by Mr. Emeka Woke, the Rivers State Commissioner of Special Duties, towards the very government under which he serves.

His brazen and contemptible denigration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s Administration as “clueless”.

The hallowed halls of governance demand a steadfast commitment to the principles of integrity, loyalty, and service to the people. Emeka Woke’s egregious behavior, compounded by his history of resignation followed by an unrepentant return, underscores a dangerous trend of self-interest and disregard for public good.

We implore the Governor, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara to exercise discernment and decisiveness in addressing disloyalty within his cabinet. The interests of Rivers State and its citizens must always take precedence over personal agendas and political machinations.

We demand that Emeka Woke retract his egregious remarks without delay and issue a sincere apology to Governor Fubara and the government of Rivers State. His refusal to do so will only magnify his blatant betrayal of the Governor Fubara’s administration, an affront that cannot be overlooked or tolerated.

Concurrently, we extend our heartfelt commendation to the venerable statesman, former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Dr. Peter Otunuya Odili, CON for his unflinching support for Governor Fubara and the collective aspirations of Rivers people. Dr. Odili’s principled stand against destabilizing influences serves as a beacon of true leadership and statesmanship in these tumultuous times.

As the political landscape evolves, let us heed the call for unity, accountability, and dedication to the advancement of Rivers State. Together, we shall navigate the challenges ahead and forge a path towards a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

Signed:

Engr. (Dr.) Legborsi Yamaabana

Chairman, RSEYLC & President – General, Ogoni Youth Federation