FCT Minister’s Wife, Suzzette Nyesom-Wike Among 21 Judges Elevated To Appeal Court

Eberechi Suzette Wike, wife of FCT minister Nyesom Wike, has been promoted from the Rivers High Court to the Court of Appeal.

Of the 89 judges nominated for promotion following the retirement of some senior jurists, only 22 judges were selected to fill available positions.

Chief Justice of Nigeria Kayode Ariwoola approved Mrs Wike’s name and 21 others on the priority list sent to President Tinubu for appointment.

The document, which Mr Ariwoola signed on April 2, 2024, was marked FJSC/01/2024.

A fresh list obtained by The Gazette titled ‘Appointment of 22 justices to the Court of Appeal’ showed the new jurists were appointed from the pool of states and federal high court judges from all six geopolitical zones.

Justices Polycarp Tema Kwahar (Benue), Ruqayat Ayoola (Kogi), Eneche Eleojo (Kogi), Asmara Akanbi Yusuf (Kwara), Abdullahi Muhammad Liman (Nasarawa) and Abdu Dogo (FCT) were appointed North-Central.

Only Justice Fadahu Umaru, a Borno state indigene, was appointed from the North East.

For the North-West, approved justices are Ishaq Mohammed Sani (Kaduna), Zainab Bage Abubakar (Kebbi) and Abdulaziz M. Ankara (Zamfara).

Newly recommended judges from the South-East include Nnamdi Okwy Dimga Victoria (Abia) Toochukwu Nwoye (Anambra), Henry Aja-Onu Njoku (Ebonyi), Donatus Uwaezuoke Okorowo (Enugu) and Ngozika N Okaisabor (Imo).

For the South-South region, Justices Ntong Festus Ntong (Akwa-Ibom), Nehizena Idemudia Afolabi (Edo) and Mrs Nyesom-Wike (Rivers) were recommended for promotion.

While justices Lateef Babajide Lawal-Akapo (Lagos), Abiodun Azeem Akinyemi (Ogun), Oyewumi Oyejoju Oyebiola (Oyo) and Bayo Ademola Taiwo (Oyo) were named for elevation in the South-West region.