Rumuodara Paramonut Ruler Declares Support For Gov. Fubara

The Paramount Ruler of Rumuodara Community, His Royal Highness, Eze John Enyindah Amadi says he is fully in support of the development agenda of the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminilayi Fubara.

In an interview with our reporter in Port Harcourt, Eze Amadi said he had also advised his subjects, Rumuodara people to give their support to the Governor.

According to His Highness, Governor Fubara was working very hard to develop Rivers State for the benefit of its teeming citizens, and so deserved to be supported.

He urged his opponents to join the Governor in his efforts to develop the State, saying antagonizing him with unnecessary criticisms will not auger well for the development of Rivers State, although he agreed that constructive criticisms is a vital part of democracy.

“Governor Fubara is touching lives with the projects he is executing in various parts of the State, and should be supported by every Rivers man,” Eze Amadi said.

While commending the Governor for his good work, Eze Amadi appealed to His Excellency to extend his development to Rumuodara community by siting some projects like primary school, health center and repairing the street roads which were very bad.

His Highness appealed to the Governor to upgrade the Traditional Stool of Rumuodara to 2nd, or 3rd class, stressing that the stool is an ancient throne and older than many traditional stools in Rivers State.

He advised Governor Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Territory (FCT), Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to settle whatever rifts between them for the good, progress and development of Rivers State.

He prayed God to give the Governor the wisdom and courage to continue to work for Rivers people and leave behind a legacy of greatness in the State.